Back in the 1990s, three brothers — Issac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson — took over the entire music scene with their infectious pop sound and (thankfully!) just refused to step back. Under the appropriate band name Hanson, they’ve tried a bit of a cappella, done unforgettable hits such as “MMMBop” as well as “Thinkin’ Bout Somethin’,” and simply made us fall in love with their artistry. So now, even though die-hard fans know that they haven’t ever really gone anywhere, let’s dig deep to find out precisely what the trio has been up to these days, shall we?

Who Are the Hanson Brothers?

Born in November 1980, March 1983, and October 1985, respectively, neither Issac, Taylor, and Zac were even teenagers when they decided to form a full-fledged band on a fateful day in 1992. They initially performed outside local clubs in their hometown of Tulsa. Yet, by 1997, they’d not only managed to get signed but also release their first major studio album, ‘Middle of Nowhere.’ That’s when they started to get the recognition they deserve, especially with Issac on guitar, vocals, bass, and piano, Taylor on keyboards, vocals, and percussion, and Zac on drums, vocals, and piano.

The truth is that the brothers are driven by inspiration rather than current trends, which is why they’ve had their struggles but have also managed to last three decades. This innate passion of theirs is genuinely evidenced in all the albums, singles, or tours they’ve gladly given to the world, along with the different documentaries on their entire creative process.

Honestly, every step they take in their career makes it apparent that Zac, Issac and Taylor’s early introduction to music by legends such as Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, The Beatles, Elvis, and Little Richard shaped who they are as individuals as well as a group determined to stay unique yet honest.

Where Are the Hanson Brothers Now?

First things first, as of writing, the Hanson brothers are preparing to launch their latest project and world tour — both entitled ‘Red Green Blue’ (2022) — to begin celebrating their 30th anniversary. Red represents Taylor, Green represents Issac, and Blue represents Zac, and it’s carefully done this way because they wished for it to mirror each person’s creative voice. This studio album will be Hanson’s 11th, following ‘Against the World’ (released November 5, 2021), which was mere months after their incredible stint on Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer.’

Coming to their other ventures, not only do Issac, Taylor, and Zac have their own independent label 3CG Records, but they also have a beer company quite simply named Hanson Brothers Beer. They launched the record label around October 2003 since they wanted to release their music without any outside fuss or opinions, so the “3CG” appropriately stands for “3 Car Garage.” However, in a couple of interviews over the years, the trio has admitted they would love to sign other artists to the label as well.

The Oklahoma-based craft beer business (established in 2013), on the other hand, has managed to expand its wings across the midwest in less than a decade thanks to its flagship Pale Ale, “Mmmhops.” But the best part is that the organization always donates a portion of its profits to charity. Hanson reportedly gives away a free song with every bottle sold. As if none of this was enough, in 2014, the brothers chose to blend their passions to create the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, only to end up with the country’s largest beer and music events.

As for their personal lives, all three brothers are happily married fathers who concede that their “talented” children are incredibly close, and it’s something they’re immensely proud of. With that said, though, considering how big the overall Hanson family has gotten, the Tulsa natives have also revealed they’re not planning on having any more children anytime soon. While Issac shares three kids with his wife Nicole Dufresne Hanson, Zac has five with Kathryn Tucker Hanson, whereas Taylor has a total of seven with his life partner Natalie Bryant Hanson.

