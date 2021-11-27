Where are Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler From Too Large Today?

Discovery+’s ‘Too Large’ is a reality series that centers around morbidly obese individuals, who try to transform their health and lifestyle with the guidance of bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter. The series showcases the determination of the individuals, who fight varying challenges to return to a healthy life through exercises, weight loss measures, and diets.

The show premiered with the inspirational lives of Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler, who are determined to take care of their health with the help of bariatric surgery. The bestie duo became the favorites of many viewers of the show, who still roots for their well-being. Naturally, you must be wondering about their current life. Here’s what we found!

Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler’s Too Large Journey

The premiere episode of ‘Too Large’ season 1, titled ‘We Big But We Pretty,’ discuss Vanessa and Meghan’s journey with their obesity in detail. Vanessa and Meghan start to receive help from Dr. Procter when they are at 440 lbs and 496 lbs respectively. Even though Vanessa was skeptical at first, Meghan’s interference encourages her to be perseverant in trying to reclaim her health.

Because of her economic conditions, Vanessa and her family depend on the food pantry for their daily food. Since the food items aren’t diet-friendly, Vanessa starts to rinse off canned vegetables to remove the sodium content from the food. Her advisors at the show also started to give her no-sodium seasonings to use for a healthy diet. She also starts to regularly exercise but fails to meet the required weight loss. Still, Vanessa struggles hard to make a difference upon seeing the tremendous change of her best friend, Meghan, and loses a few pounds at the end of the episode.

On the other hand, Meghan produces wonderful results. Even though she is asked to lose 20 pounds by the doctor, her continuous efforts help her to lose around 40 pounds. With her boyfriend Jon on her side, Meghan resolutely works hard to make the transformation happen and finally undergo the surgery. The bariatric surgery helps her to lose 160 pounds, which reduces her weight to around 338 pounds. Along with her weight loss, Meghan gets proposed by her boyfriend Jon at the end of the episode, to which she replies yes!

Where are Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler Now?

Even though her initial efforts didn’t help her to lose weight much, Vanessa does show commendable willpower to go on with her journey to reduce her weight and embrace a healthy life. Along with obesity, Vanessa is apparently struggling with other health issues, but she continues to work hard to reach her goal of weight loss and bariatric surgery. After the show, Vanessa is spending her time with her family and friends in and around Atlanta, Georgia, especially with her son, Jacob.

After the phenomenal results, Meghan continues to inspire people dealing with morbid obesity and other health issues through her social media. She currently lives in Hoschton, Georgia, with her cat, Jaxson, and spends her time with family and friends. She regularly creates content for her TikTok and is planning to launch a new podcast project with one of her best friends, Tinas Shenanigans. After her surgery, Meghan stopped using her oxygen machine regularly. As she is making incredible progress with her weight loss, we can hope that she is doing better with the other health issues she fights.

After Jon’s proposal to Meghan at the end of episode 1 of ‘Too Large,’ the couple have kept their relationship under the wraps, but their admirable bond is a big part of Meghan’s life. She continues to hang out with her best friend Vanessa and we can hope that she will be an enormous motivation for Vanessa to achieve her dream of bariatric surgery. Along with her adorable TikTok videos, Meghan continues to share vignettes about her deceased father, who inspired her to accomplish a healthy life.

Read More: Where is Corey Phelps From Too Large Today?