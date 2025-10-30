Where Was Bugonia Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A remake of the South Korean film ‘Save the Green Planet!’ by Jang Joon-hwan, the Yorgos Lanthimos directorial ‘Bugonia’ stars Emma Stone as pharmaceutical company CEO Michelle Fuller, who gets kidnapped by beekeeper and conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons), and his cousin, Don (Aidan Delbis). The kidnappers believe that Michelle belongs to an alien species who have infiltrated the human race and is waiting for the opportune moment to attack. Locking her up in their basement, they cut off her hair, believing that she would be using it to establish contact with her mothership. The absurdist black comedy is set amidst a brightly coloured natural setting, which brilliantly juxtaposes the narrative.

Bugonia Filming Locations

With a budget of approximately $55 million, the production of Bugonia took place in three countries and across two continents, on both sides of the Atlantic. Principal photography began on July 1, 2024, and wrapped up on September 17 of the same year. Additional scenes for the film’s conclusion were later lensed in May 2025. In the US, filming took place in different regions across the state of Georgia, including Atlanta, Griffin, East Point, Ellenwood, and Forest Park. In Europe, Bugonia was shot in various locations across England in the UK, as well as on Milos Island in Greece.

Atlanta, Georgia

One of the prominent filming destinations for ‘Bugonia’ has been Atlanta, the capital city of the state of Georgia. A major hub of film and television production, boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure and easy access to skilled human resources, the city has earned the nickname “Hollywood of the South.” The moderate climate prevalent throughout the year, as well as the diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and coastal regions, has further aided the region in becoming a prominent filming destination, alongside the affordable production costs and attractive tax incentives provided by the administration.

Apart from Bugonia, Atlanta has been the chosen shooting destination for films such as ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘War Dogs,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘Logan Lucky,’ ‘Identity Thief,’ ‘Brothers,’ and more. It has also provided the backdrop for television shows like ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Franklin & Bash,’ ‘Ms Marvel,’ and ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters,’ among others.

Griffin, Georgia

Located less than 40 miles south of Atlanta, Griffin has been another popular location for film and television production, where a number of scenes from ‘Bugonia’ were lensed. The proximity between the two cities provides easy access to necessary infrastructure and an experienced crew for filming, as well as a similar moderate climate and geographical diversity. Griffin in particular offers a small-town feel, which has been well-captured in the film. Other movies that have been shot in the city include ‘Weapons,’ ‘Quarantine 2: Terminal,’ ‘Frankenstein Created Bikers,’ ‘The Remnant,’ among others. Griffin has also featured in television shows such as ‘The Walking Dead.’

East Point, Georgia

The third filming location for ‘Bugonia’ in Georgia is East Point, located approximately six miles south of the state capital, Atlanta. The city is known to be within a “Film Triangle,” monikered for its proximity to major studios such as Tyler Perry Studios and EUE/Screen Gems, as well as to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. It offers a shift in scenery from the bustling city of Atlanta, while enjoying the same state-of-the-art infrastructure and access to highly skilled human resources. East Point has been the shooting destination for films such as the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy, ‘All Girls Weekend,’ and ‘Night Shoot,’ and for shows like ‘Stranger Things.’

Ellenwood, Georgia

An unincorporated community situated southeast of Atlanta, Ellenwood is considered a suburb of the state capital. It is renowned for its well-preserved wilderness and is home to the Reynolds Nature Preserve and South River Trail. With easy access to excellent infrastructure and human resources, Ellenwood proved to be the perfect spot to lens the scenes set against a wild, desolate backdrop in ‘Bugonia.’ The region has also served as the chosen filming site for films like ‘Love Is Where You Find It,’ and television shows like ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Mini Bites.’

Forest Park, Georgia

One of the major studios involved in the production of ‘Bugonia’ is the Blue Star Studios, located in Forest Park, Georgia. Located around 3 miles south of the city, the suburban area houses the studio at 2235 Anvil Block Road. Spread over a sprawling 53-acre area, the studio provides access to over 100,000 square feet of production, office, and mill space, as well as two 20,000-square-foot stages, large areas of woods and meadows, multiple historic buildings, and a water tower. It began operation in 2023, with ‘Bugonia’ being the first major film released that utilized the amenities.

Milos Island, Greece

The final scenes of ‘Bugonia’ were shot on Milos Island in Greece, specifically on Sarakiniko Beach. A place of stunning natural beauty, the place has the sea, the beaches, as well as highlands with moonlike rock formations. Despite being an island, Milos is also well-connected with the mainland, making accessibility easier for the production team. Apart from ‘Bugonia,’ the island has been the filming destination of choice for movies such as ‘Justice League,’ ‘The Years of the Big Heat,’ ‘Nicostratos the Pelican,’ and ‘To fili tis… Zois,’ as well as television shows like ‘Belíssima.’

Surrey, England

The ceremonial county of Surrey in England was a prominent filming destination for ‘Bugonia,’ likely because of its wonderful scenery, which includes wooded areas, heathlands, chalklands, and grasslands. The proximity to London, the political and cultural capital of the country, makes Surrey an attractive destination, with easy access to the very best of infrastructure and skilled human resources. Shooting for the film was primarily concentrated in the north-west part of the county, in the town of Camberley in the Surrey Heath borough, and the village of Oxshott in the Elmbridge borough. Other movies that were lensed in the area include ‘I Bet You,’ ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ ‘Una,’ ‘The Echoes of Empire,’ and more. The county has also formed the backdrop of television shows such as ‘The Sandman,’ ‘Most Haunted,’ ‘The Day of the Triffids,’ and ‘Department S,’ among others.

Oxfordshire, England

Some scenes of ‘Bugonia’ were also shot in the ceremonial county of Oxfordshire in England, particularly in the town of Henley-on-Thames in the southern district. Situated 37 miles from London, the scenic riverside town is known for its stunning riverside homes and historic properties. The county itself has iconic landmarks such as Christ Church of the University of Oxford. The Culden Faw Estate, with its office located at 10 Greenlands Farm, Dairy Lane, Hambleden, features prominently in ‘Bugonia.’ The estate comprises 3,500 acres of woodlands, pastures, parkland, and chalk valley, alongside stately residential and office areas. Henley-on-Thames has formed the backdrop of movies such as ‘The Woman in Black,’ ‘The Blood on Satan’s Claw,’ ‘The Living Daylights,’ and ‘Possession,’ among others, as well as of television shows like ‘Jekyll,’ ‘The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,’ ‘Fanny Hill,’ and ‘Love for Lydia.’

Berkshire, England

Filming for ‘Bugonia’ also took place in different places in the county of Berkshire in southeast England. The scenes were primarily lensed in the town of Slough, situated in the Thames Valley and 20 miles west of central London, and the village of Barkham. Among the places in Slough that prominently feature in ‘Bugonia’ is the Botanica Ditton Park, located at 0 Riding Court Road, Datchet. A 94-acre landscaped park, it has sports areas, office spaces, a gym, parking spaces, a cafe, and numerous other amenities. Barkham houses the Arborfield Film Studios, a former military garrison which has been converted into a film and television production facility and is managed by Longcross Studios. It was utilized in the production of ‘Bugonia,’ with the site comprising three stages, three main office buildings, six main workshop buildings, and two large backlot areas.

The scenic landscape, the availability of state-of-the-art infrastructure, and skilled crew make Berkshire a lucrative filming region. Other movies that have been lensed in the county include ‘Nefarious,’ ‘Kill or Be Killed,’ ‘Mask of the Devil,’ ‘The Thursday Murder Club,’ ‘The Great Gatsby,’ among others. Berkshire is also seen in the backdrop of television shows like ‘The Witcher,’ ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,’ ‘Cursed,’ ‘London Files,’ and more.

Buckinghamshire, England

Additional scenes for ‘Bugonia’ were captured in the town of High Wycombe, in the ceremonial county of Buckinghamshire, England. Located approximately 28 miles west of London, the countryside region is filled with historic buildings and modern amenities, making it an alluring destination for film and television productions. It was thus the preferred filming destination for movies like ‘The World’s End,’ ‘The Counselor,’ ‘Four Lions,’ ‘The Dirty Dozen, and ‘The Hole,’ and television shows such as ‘Little Dorrit,’ ‘The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin,’ ‘Deceptions,’ and ‘The Town.’

Read More: Where Was Hedda Filmed?