Where Was Champagne Problems Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Netflix’s ‘Champagne Problems’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around an ambitious executive named Sydney Price who gets the opportunity to acquire a luxury French champagne brand, Château Cassell, during the holidays. Determined to close the deal and mark a big step in her career, she flies all the way to France with a heart full of hope. Before the big day, Sydney crosses paths with a charming Parisian man named Henri Cassell, who makes her evening extra special in the City of Lights.

Not long after, her plans to secure the acquisition of the champagne brand get upended when she realizes that Henri is the company’s founder’s son, as she starts falling in love with him. Despite the tension, love between Sydney and Henri blooms amidst the competition to buy the latter’s family vineyard. The love story unfolds in the bustling city of Paris and the secluded and peaceful French countryside, highlighting the different chapters of Sydney and Henri’s story.

Champagne Problems Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Champagne Problems’ took place in its entirety in France, specifically in Marne, Ardenne, and Paris. According to reports, principal photography for the Netflix production got underway in November 2024 and went on for more than a month before wrapping up by late December of the same year. Mika Kelly, who portrays Sydney Price, expressed her gratitude on social media after the conclusion of the shooting process. She stated, “…Thankful for this experience and the bond that was created with this cast and crew. I’ve always dreamt of doing a rom-com but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would ever take place (with the best people imaginable) in Paris!! And now, two months later, I am so very ready to go home for Christmas. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world…”

Marne, France

A significant chunk of ‘Champagne Problems’ was lensed in the Marne department, located in the Grand Est region of France. The exterior and interior scenes involving the Château Cassell were shot in and around the Château de Taissy, an abandoned 17th-century property located in the commune of Taissy. The production team redressed the architectural gem into a film set, where dozens of cast and crew members worked for weeks. They also set up camp on the Avenue de Champagne in Épernay, which is situated in Épernay.

For more than a week or so, the filming unit primarily shot many nighttime scenes in Épernay, which is also known as the Capital of Champagne. Since the story is set during Christmas, they decorated the area aptly to capture the festive atmosphere and add a layer of authenticity to the narrative. Besides ‘Champagne Problems,’ the Marne department also features in other films, including ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo,’ ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’ ‘Colours of Time,’ ‘Marie Antoinette,’ ‘Secret Things,’ and ‘Four Lovers.’

Paris, France

Before heading to the Chateau Casell in the French countryside, Sydney spends a magical evening in Paris with Henri Cassell. Most of the scenes set in the City of Lights were filmed on location, capturing the hustle and bustle of Paris, the capital of France. As the two protagonists roam around the city, you are likely to spot various popular landmarks in the backdrop, including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, the Palais Garnier, Notre-Dame de Paris, and the Louvre.

Ardennes, France

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Champagne Problems’ also traveled to the department of Ardennes. To be specific, the cast and crew members were reportedly spotted taping important scenes in the commune of Rethel, which is located on the River Aisne. Furthermore, several streets and neighborhoods of Vouziers were also transformed into film sets to film multiple portions for the rom-com movie.

