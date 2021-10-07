Where Did Gamora Come From in What If? Is Gamora Thanos or Did She Kill Him?

‘What…If?’ provides the viewers with a unique and fresh take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it reimagines the stories of some fan-favorite characters by changing a fundamental incident or experience from their lives. In the show’s first eight episodes, we are introduced to familiar yet new heroes such as Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, King Killmonger, Star-Lord T’Challa, and Party Thor.

In the season finale, these heroes return and collectively form the team known as Guardians of the Multiverse under The Watcher’s stewardship to defeat Ultron. However, in the midst of these heroes is an alternate version of Gamora who we haven’t met before. In case you are curious to learn more about the origins of Gamora in ‘What…If?’ and her connection to Thanos, allow us to provide you with the answers. Here’s everything we know!

Where Is Gamora From in What…If?

In ‘What…If’ episode 9 titled ‘What If… the Watcher Broke His Oath?’ The Watcher gathers heroes from alternate realities to defend the multiverse from Ultron, who is in possession of all six Infinity Stones. Given Gamora’s frequent run-ins with the stones in the main continuity, it is no surprise that The Watcher chose her as one of the Guardians of the Multiverse. Gamora also possesses a device known as the Infinity Crusher that is the superhero team’s best bet to defeat Ultron.

However, we are told precariously little about the backstory of this alternate version of Gamora. When The Watcher goes to recruit Gamora, he mentions that she is a survivor of Sakaar. This hints that Gamora has been on Sakaar, and her backstory is significantly different from her main continuity counterpart. We do not meet Gamora earlier in the season because the episode that explores her story has been pushed into the show’s second season due to effects on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Basically what happened was we originally had an episode planned for earlier in the season that was a fun, light-hearted, living, breathing Tony Stark-centric episode with Gamora. However, due to the Covid pandemic, one of our animation houses was hit incredibly hard, and the episode needed to be pushed into season 2 because it would not be finished in time,” creator A.C. Bradley said in an interview with Variety.

Is Gamora Thanos or Did She Kill Him?

Gamora sports a drastically different outfit during her appearance in the show. However, fans will recognize this outfit as the armor Thanos wears before he gathers all the six Infinity Stones. Seeing Gamora in Thanos’ armor made fans question whether she had taken over the title of Mad Titan from her father. Some also believe that Gamora killed Thanos, and that appears to be true. The Watcher references Gamora as the “destroyer of Thanos,” which seemingly confirms that the Zehoberi warrior vanquished the Mad Titan.

However, given Gamora’s heroic efforts to save the multiverse, it wouldn’t be right to equate her to her megalomaniacal father. For now, how Gamora defeats Thanos and obtains his armor, and becomes friends with Tony Stark remains a mystery, but Bradley has promised that we will get the answers in season 2. “I think everyone’s going to be surprised by the way Gamora gets that armor, and how her relationship with Tony evolves, because they’re obviously good friends in that bit that we see,’ Bradley said. Therefore, fans can look forward to seeing the full scope of Gamora’s story in the second season.

Read More: Who is the Dog in What If? Is It Based on a Real Dog?