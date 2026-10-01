Where is East of Eden Filmed? All Shooting Locations

The Zoe Kazan creation, Netflix’s ‘East of Eden,’ is an adaptation of the eponymous 1952 novel written by John Steinbeck. The period drama series revolves around two families — the Trasks and the Hamiltons — who reside in California’s farmlands of the Salinas Valley. A free-spirited, charming, yet complex woman named Cathy Ames becomes the primary reason for the tension between the two families as she finds herself connected to two brothers, igniting an intense love triangle and family drama that impacts two successive generations of both families. Exploring the consequences of desire and moral choices, the show is set in the early 20th century, starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, and Ciaran Hinds. The setting of the 1900s Californian countryside adds striking visuals to the emotionally driven narrative.

East of Eden Filming Locations

Production on ‘East of Eden’ took place in New Zealand, particularly in the Auckland Region and Otago. According to reports, principal photography for the Netflix miniseries got underway in October 2024 and wrapped after about five months by April 2025. The country’s diverse landscapes and culturally rich architecture allowed the makers to recreate 20th-century California accurately, adding a layer of authenticity to the historical narrative.

Auckland Region, New Zealand

Encompassing the eponymous metropolitan city and the surrounding towns and areas, the Auckland Region served as a prominent shooting destination for ‘East of Eden.’ The filming unit took over various spots across the region, including the town of Kumeū, which is situated 16 miles northwest of Auckland City Center, and the coastal community of Muriwai. For the purpose of taping a few important scenes, they also reportedly traveled outside the Auckland Region to the town of Thames.

During a conversation with RNZ, the teenage cast member, Asher Whitehead, who portrays the young Adam Trask, shared his experience of shooting in the Auckland Region, stating, “The food – oh, my gosh, you would come in, you’d get breakfast, and oh, my gosh, that bacon and those cinnamon rolls were absolutely delightful, I gotta say.” He added, “When I was filming, in between takes, what they would do is, if I was in the sun, they’d have someone with an umbrella to shade me from the sun and to bring me water.”

Otago, New Zealand

The production team of ‘East of Eden’ also traveled to New Zealand’s South Island, where they utilized the locales and terrains of the Otago region. In particular, the city of Dunedin hosted the filming of the period show as the cast and crew members set up camp around the city’s warehouse area. In the month of January 2025, the production team was also spotted recording multiple pivotal sequences around Cheltenham Road and other streets in the town of Oamaru. Furthermore, the Oamaru’s Heritage Precinct on Harbour Street doubled as California’s Salinas Valley. Formerly known as Dunstan Creek, St. Bathans also makes an appearance in the Florence Pugh starrer.

Read More: Where Was The Love Hypothesis Filmed? All Shooting Locations