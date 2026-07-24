Where Was Elize Shadows of a Woman Filmed?

Originally titled ‘Elize: Sombras de uma Mulher,’ Netflix’s ‘Elize: Shadows of a Woman’ is a Brazilian crime thriller drama movie based on the horrific murder case that rocked Brazil in 2012. The Felipe Vellasco directorial centers on the marriage between a former escort, Elize Matsunaga, and a wealthy heir to a food empire, Marcos Matsunaga. Soon, what promises to be a picture-perfect marriage begins to show cracks. When Elize discovers Marcos’ affairs with multiple women, she tries to cope with the betrayal, but ends up committing murder. After killing her husband in their apartment, she takes desperate measures to cover up her crime. Set in 2012, the story takes place in São Paulo, where the actual murder took place. Their shared apartment and the city’s bustling streets fill the visual canvas, elevating the narrative to the next level.

Elize: Shadows of a Woman Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Elize: Shadows of a Woman’ was conducted entirely in Brazil, particularly in and around São Paulo. From what we can tell, principal photography for the Brazilian thriller seemingly got underway in May 2025 under the working title ‘Uma Garota de Classe’ and went on for about three months or so before wrapping up in August of the same year. Lorena Comparato, who portrays Elize Matsunaga, expressed her gratitude to all the cast and crew members after the conclusion of the shooting process, stating (translated), “Bringing this story to life moved me in a way I can’t even explain. THANKS A LOT to the amazing team that made it possible and let’s celebrate this project with a lot of LIGHT!!!” She added, “ALL THE CAST and CREW who kept the lightness on the set above all so we could play in the depths with all safety and greed.”

São Paulo, Brazil

The shooting of ‘Elize: Shadows of a Woman’ was carried out in São Paulo, Brazil. The major production hub turned out to be a fitting location for the gripping thriller, especially since it also serves as the backdrop for the events that unfold in Elize’s life. The city offers an eclectic blend of contemporary skyscrapers, historical landmarks, affluent neighborhoods, gritty industrial areas, a bustling financial district, and structures that showcase both modern and vintage architectural styles, all of which make it a favorable filming destination for filmmakers around the globe. These factors, coupled with its film-friendly infrastructure, advanced production facilities, seasoned crew members, and a talented pool of actors, have cemented São Paulo’s reputation as the country’s entertainment and media capital. As a result, the city proved elemental in bringing the suspenseful narrative of the Netflix movie to life.

Read More: Elize Matsunaga: Where is the Killer Now?