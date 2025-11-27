Where Was Eternity Filmed? All Shooting Locations

In ‘Eternity,’ Elizabeth Olsen’s character, Joan, enters the afterlife with an impossible choice in front of her. Within just a single week, she must choose where and with whom to spend eternity. On one hand, she has the choice of spending the rest of her afterlife with her husband, Larry, with whom she has spent the majority of her life. On the other hand, she can choose to reunite with her first husband, Luke, who had untimely passed away in a war and has been waiting for her in the afterlife for decades. Co-written and directed by David Freyne, the fantasy romantic comedy movie features Olsen and other talented actors, including Miles Teller, Callum Turner, John Early, Olga Merediz, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The suspenseful tale of love unfolds in the realm of the afterlife, where Joan stays at the Junction to decide her partner for eternity.

Eternity Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Eternity’ took place across British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver and Squamish. According to reports, principal photography for the Elizabeth Olsen starrer got underway in May 2024 and went on for a couple of months before wrapping up in early July of the same year. As the premiere date approached, the production designer Zazu Myers looked back on the shooting days, stating, “Had such a great time building this world last summer with our incredible team out in BC.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

To bring the visuals of ‘Eternity’ to life, the production team settled on the city of Vancouver in the westernmost province of British Columbia. Several spots in the port city were utilized to paint the world of Joan as she navigates the complexities of the afterlife. Sometime in the middle of June 2024, the cast and crew visited Dundarave Beach in the eponymous seaside village in West Vancouver. The picturesque sandy beach served as the location for filming scenes featuring Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen essaying their characters, Larry Cutler and Joan, respectively.

Taping of a minor portion of the fantasy romantic comedy also took place on an escalator at Granville Station at 678 Dunsmuir Street. The team was also spotted filming on a pier in the port city. A spot near Southeast Marine Drive and Granville Street also doubled up as a shooting site for ‘Eternity.’ Apart from the David Freyne directorial, Vancouver has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘The Wrong Paris,’ ‘Honor Society,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘The Edge of Seventeen,’ ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time.’

Squamish, British Columbia

The filming unit of ‘Eternity’ also traveled to the north of Vancouver, to the district municipality of Squamish. Situated at the north end of Howe Sound, Squamish is surrounded by a lot of natural beauty, including mountains and rivers. The Sea to Sky Gondola Summit Lodge became a film set for a while during the shooting process, as several key scenes involving the characters of Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner were shot on the summit of the tourist attraction. Near the lodge, the cast and crew members also taped pivotal sequences on the Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge.

