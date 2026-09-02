Where Was Fall 2: Deadpoint Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Serving as the direct sequel to the 2022 movie ‘Fall,’ ‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ is a survival thriller drama movie helmed by Peter and Michael Spierig. The narrative picks up right where the original film left off, as Jax Hunter is overwhelmed and devastated after the death of her brave sister, Shiloh Hunter. While grieving, she connects with Shiloh’s daring friend, Luce, and the two women decide to travel to Thailand to conquer the infamous plank walk on Mount Kwan in honor of their beloved Shiloh.

However, during the climb, Jax and Luce face deadly odds after an unexpected rockslide leaves them hanging on a fragile plank more than 3,000 feet in the air. Now, Jax must dig deep within herself and muster enough courage to tackle the vertigo-inducing heights and her deepest fears. To come out of the situation alive, the two climbers must work together and fight for survival. Most of the enthralling tale unfolds in the fictional Mount Kwan in Thailand, which symbolizes Jax’s grief that she must overcome to move on with her life.

Fall 2: Deadpoint Filming Locations

‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ was filmed primarily in Thailand, where a real-life quarry doubles as the fictional Mount Kwan. As per reports, principal photography for the heart-pounding thriller commenced in June 2025 and continued for about three months before wrapping up around mid-September of the same year. Before the shoot began, the cast members spent about a week or two training to stay about 40-50 feet in the air.

Thailand

Since ‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ is set in Thailand, the production team decided to tape the thriller on location to add a layer of authenticity to the narrative. To depict the fictional Mount Kwan, they set up camp in a rock quarry, where they shot scenes while being 14 meters up in the air. The actors were taken up to the spot where the shooting took place and brought back down by a cherry picker one by one. During a conversation with Collider, the Spierig Brothers revealed that their goal was to follow the pattern of the original film and shoot most of the sequel practically too. So, although they couldn’t shoot at 4,000 feet, they settled for a rock quarry in Thailand instead.

“That gave us the natural rock walls and textures we needed to make the film feel tactile and grounded. We also shot with almost no blue screen, which was really important to us. We wanted the actors out in the sun, exposed to the heat and harsh environment; that authenticity really helps sell the danger and realism of the film,” the brothers added. “The actors had to be harnessed for almost every scene on the plank walk, and they were elevated around 40 feet in the air for long periods of time, which often made communication difficult. But everyone worked incredibly hard and pushed through some very demanding days, and we think that commitment really comes across on screen.”

The Spierig brothers also wanted to put the audience into the characters’ shoes. They stated, “We used a lot of point-of-view shots and cameras attached to the actors, so you get that almost GoPro-like feeling of actually being there with them. We also tried to shoot as much as possible for real. We were actually shooting on the side of a rock wall and avoided green screen completely wherever we could. Having the actors physically exposed to the height, the heat, the rain and the wind gives the performances a reality that you can hopefully feel as an audience member.” In an interview with People, Tom Brittney found the shoot extremely challenging as heights are his biggest fear.

He said, “I managed to sort of get over it mainly because of these guys. Seeing them do it was very inspiring to make me go like, ‘Oh, I can do this.'” On the other hand, Arsema Thomas, who portrays Luce, admittedly enjoyed the adventurous filming process. “I enjoyed all of the adventure, not knowing what was going to happen next on the set. It’s what makes you feel alive,” she said. As for Harriet Slater, who stars as Jax Hunter, she felt “too safe” because of the harnesses strapped to her. She stated, “Remember, because there was a team who, we were harnessed and there was a team who were watching on a monitor, keeping an eye on us and pulling the chord tight. And we would often say, ‘Can you just give me a little bit more slack?’ We were almost floating because they were keeping us so safe.”

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