Where Was Fall (2022) Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Scott Mann, ‘Fall’ is a survival thriller movie that follows two best friends, Becky and Hunter, who are all about looking their fears in the eye and conquering them. However, the former goes through a traumatic incident and finds it extremely difficult to get over it. After several weeks of grieving, Hunter returns to her life and convinces her to confront her fears, just like they used to.

So, the two experienced climbers set out to climb the top of an abandoned 2,000-foot tower. However, this anxious climb gets more complicated when they get stranded at the top of the tower. Now, they must muster all their courage and put their years of climbing experience to use to get down safely and return home. Starring Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner, the movie features an abandoned tower against the barren backdrop of the desert, which is likely to make you wonder where it was shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Fall Filming Locations

‘Fall’ was filmed in California, mainly in the Mojave Desert and Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the thriller movie seemingly took place between August and September 2020. So, without wasting any time, let us follow Becky and Hunter on their adventurous climb and find out all about the specific sites that feature in the survival movie!

Mojave Desert, California

Most of ‘Fall’ was lensed in the Californian portion of the Mojave Desert in the Southwestern United States. Specifically, the filming unit chose to primarily shoot the movie in the desert’s Shadow Mountains. In a September 2022 interview with Radio Times, Scott Mann was not shy to reveal several details about the production process of the movie. To decide on a particular site that would serve as the centerpiece for the film, they did plenty of research and looked at different things before coming across the abandoned B67 tower in California, which is the tower that the best friends climb in the movie.

Although the team seemingly recorded some of the establishing shots using the real tower, most of the shooting had to take place elsewhere. At the same time, Mann was adamant that he did not want to use a green screen and preferred doing it on location. So, after much consideration, they decided to construct the upper portion of the tower on top of a mountain. Now, their next step was to find the right location.

Mann elaborates on the process of doing so, “We scoured all around California, and it was during COVID, so we’d just drive and drive and drive to these random remote locations, to try and get access. A lot of them had kind of radio masts and things at the top of these mountains, and you’re just finding the right kind of top of a mountain with the right cliff and the right sunlight positioning.” Soon, thanks to modern technology and Google Maps, they journeyed to a location that not only seemed ideal on paper but also stunning in real life.

Once the production team decided upon the location, they reportedly constructed 100-foot sections at the top of the cliff they found. Mann added, “…And so basically, we were actually above 2000 ft, so all the kinds of camera work and things to capture the movie, [stars] Virginia (Gardner) and Grace (Caroline Curry) were really immersed into what it was like to be up there – because they really were up there!” Filming at such a height was bound to be challenging, but it also brought several issues that they did not take into consideration.

“…I would say it’s a struggle to make a film at the best of times. But this one, it was like just getting to set every day was like a Bear Grylls Adventure. And then we had all these things happen to us with lightning, hurricanes – we had our set blown down once,” Mann said. However, there was another incident that took Mann and his team by surprise. He explained, “It was raining hot rain and melting the set dressing. And then that caused the locusts or ants, whatever they are, that were in the mountain to kind of come up and hide somewhere inside the tubing of our set.”

Mann added, “So when Virginia and Grace got there the next day, the thing wobbled, and suddenly this cloud of flying ants came about – and we just couldn’t film because there was this huge cloud of flying ants for hours. And they would then settle back in the tube, and you’d try and climb up, and they’d release again. And it was this cycle. And you’re out in the middle of nowhere, so like how do you deal with that kind of problem, you know? In the end, I had to strap a leaf blower backward and hoover into a bag to get rid of like 8 million of these things!”

Los Angeles County, California

Additional portions for ‘Fall’ were seemingly taped in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several key scenes in and around the charter city of Lancaster, which is located in the northern region of the county near the Mojave Desert.

