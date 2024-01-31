Where Was FEUD Capote vs The Swans Filmed?

Created by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam, ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ is the sophomore season of the anthology series ‘FEUD‘ and it is adapted from the bestselling book titled ‘Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era’ by Laurence Leamer. The narrative focuses on Truman Capote, an acclaimed writer who spends most of his time with some of society’s elite women, whom he calls “the swans.” But soon, Capote sets fire to his friendships with the New York City high society by publishing a novel titled ‘Answered Prayers,’ in which he writes about a fictionalized account of their hedonistic personal lives.

Now, Truman must face the consequences of his actions as he gets banned from high society while the people whom he wronged vow to make his life a living hell. The second season of ‘Feuds’ features compelling performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, and Demi Moore. Given the historical setting of New York City, the viewers are likely to be curious if season 2 of ‘Feud’ was shot on location or not.

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans Filming Locations

‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ was primarily filmed in New York City, New York. According to reports, the principal photography for the second season of the anthology series got underway in the autumn of 2022 and continued for several months, before wrapping up in early 2023. So, let us take a closer look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Hulu production!

New York City, New York

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ were lensed in New York City, which consists of five boroughs — the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. The production team reportedly made the most of different boroughs of the city to tape several important scenes. Steiner Studios at 15 Washington Avenue in Brooklyn served as the primary filming site as different sets for the show were constructed or redesigned, including the Upper East Side residence of Babe and William Paley or the United Nations Plaza Apartment of Truman Capote.

Moreover, the set of La Côte Basque, which was originally situated at 5 East 55th Street, was designed in the film studio where several key portions of the sophomore round of the show were taped. Unfortunately, in 2004, its doors were permanently closed. Founded in 1999, the film studio is home to thirty sound stages, production offices, dressing rooms, scenic artist workspaces, and mill shops, making it one of the sought-after filming sites. Moreover, outside of Hollywood, Steiner Studios is known to be the largest production studio complex in the nation.

As for the Kenneth Salon scenes, they were recorded in and around The Women’s National Republican Club at 3 West 51st Street #2 in New York City. Furthermore, the sequences involving Bonwit Teller were shot in Brooks Brothers’ former HQ at 346 Madison Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City. ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ also includes an iconic Black and White Ball scene, which was recorded in the Grand Ballroom of The Plaza at 768 5th Avenue in New York. Reportedly, it was one of the easier sets that the production team had to deal with as it famously lacked decoration. It was the guests in the room donning masks and costumes that made for the decorations of the set.

Situated at the southern tip of New York State, the Big Apple has easy access to equipment and services, besides the iconic skyscrapers and bustling streets. Furthermore, it provides a film-friendly environment and convenient transportation. All these factors go a long way in making New York City one of the most relevant production locations in the nation. Besides ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans,’ NYC has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows, such as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’

