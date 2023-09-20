Where is American Horror Story Delicate Filmed?

Adapted from the book ‘Delicate Condition’ by Danielle Valentine, FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ is the twelfth installment of the horror anthology series ‘American Horror Story.’ Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the narrative follows a talented and famous actress named Anna Alcott who feels that someone has been thwarting her plans to conceive a child. Despite all her struggles, she manages to get pregnant with the help of IVF but only until she experiences a tragic miscarriage.

Even after the miscarriage, Alcott is consumed by the feeling that the baby is still well-alive inside her. When nobody else is ready to believe her impossible claims, she must find out the truth by herself. Featuring compelling performances from Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne, the 12th season of the thriller show unfolds in New York City with Alcott traversing different sites across the city, giving us several interesting backdrops. Hence, one is bound to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘American Horror Story: Delicate.’ If you have been wondering the same, here are all the details you might require!

American Horror Story: Delicate Filming Locations

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ was filmed in New York and California, especially in New York City, Long Island, and Los Angeles. As per reports, production for the 12th season of ‘American Horror Story’ got underway in late April 2023 under the working title ‘Hamptons.’ Just a few weeks later, it was officially announced that the production had been suspended due to the 2023 WGA strike on May 10, 2023. The strike impacted the shooting further as the filming was halted entirely in July. Now, without much ado, let’s follow the protagonist across NYC and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in season 12 of the FX show!

WGA members picketing in New York today shut down production on American Horror Story at Silvercup Studios with support from fellow union members in IATSE and Teamsters, who refused to cross the picket line. On Day 2. We're just getting started. #writersstrike #wgastrong — Kaitlin Fontana is ON STRIKE (@kaitlinfontana) May 4, 2023

New York

The shooting for most of the pivotal sequences of ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ was carried out in the bustling streets of New York City. The production team mainly set up camp in three boroughs — Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. They utilized the locales of several streets and avenues across the City That Never Sleeps, including East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, 30th Street and 3rd Avenue, Madison Avenue between 90th Street and 91st Street, and 52nd Street in Manhattan.

Moreover, the filming unit made the most of the facilities of the Silvercup Studios at 42-22 22nd Street in Queens to shoot some key portions for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate.’ Established in 1983, the film studio lot is home to 13 different sound stages with roof and loft access, on-site production office space, wardrobe storage, and fully-equipped on-site lighting and grip department. Hence, filmmakers are bound to be inclined to utilize Silvercup Studios’ facilities for different projects.

During the shooting schedule of the 12th season of the series, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several pivotal scenes by many onlookers and passersby on Wall Street in Huntington, Long Island, as well. Through each episode, the towering skyscrapers and bustling streets are a regular feature in season 12 of the show. Thus, you might spot several local landmarks, such as the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and the World Trade Center, in the backdrop.

Los Angeles, California

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ also traveled to the city of Los Angeles. Apart from the vastness and versatility of the city’s terrains, its connection to Hollywood also made it a perfect fit as a filming site for the Emma Roberts starrer. Over the years, it has been featured in various movies and TV shows, such as ‘Saw,’ ‘The Conjuring 2,’ ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ and ‘Yellowjackets.’

