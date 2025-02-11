Where is The Masked Singer 2025 Filmed?

Developed by Craig Plestis, Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer‘ is a singing competition show adapted from the South Korean version titled ‘King of Mask Singer.’ The format includes masked celebrities performing songs in front of a live audience and a panel of judges who have to guess the identity of the singers with the help of certain clues. After the conclusion of all the performances, the audience and judges vote for their favorites, and the masked celebrity with the least number of votes gets eliminated while revealing their identity before leaving.

Season 13 follows a similar format to the previous rounds, hosted by Nick Cannon and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. It also had unique themed nights throughout the season, such as Boy Band Night and Carnival Night. Some of them were also dedicated to Rat Pack, The Grand Ole Opry, Decades, ‘Ghostbusters,’ and ‘Shrek.’ As the contestants perform on the stage, questions about the actual shooting sites are bound to arise in one’s mind.

The Masked Singer Season 13 Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Masked Singer’ season 13 took place in its entirety in California, especially in Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography got underway in October 2024 in front of a live audience and continued for nearly a month before getting wrapped up in November of the same year. The special episode called Ghostbusters Night was shot specifically on November 6, 2024.

Los Angeles, California

Almost the entirety of the 13th season of ‘The Masked Singer’ was lensed in the City of Angels, which is situated in Southern California. Given the fact that it is a studio-based show with a live audience, the makers chose to tape this round at Red Studios Hollywood, which had already served as a filming site for several previous seasons. Located at 846 North Cahuenga Boulevard, it was formerly known as Desilu-Cahuenga Studios and Ren-Mar Studios. The production team reportedly took over one of the four sound stages that the film studio consists of.

Besides that, its advanced production services, lighting and grip, and security were also seemingly utilized during the shooting process of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 13. Spread across 100,000 square feet, the film studio is also home to eight office buildings, four historic bungalows, production offices, and a private theater, making it a favorable production site for different kinds of projects, including reality and competition shows. The camera regularly panned over to the live audience quite regularly as they seemed to be enjoying the performances. When it came to voting, the audience did it with the help of a voting device provided to them in the studio and not with their personal phones.

Read More: Is The Masked Singer Real or Scripted?