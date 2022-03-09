Where Was The Masked Singer Season 7 Filmed?

Featuring Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, ‘The Masked Singer’ is a reality competition show that is inspired by the popular South Korean named ‘King of Mask Singer.’ The series pits anonymous celebrity performers against one another where they get 90 seconds to impress the audience and the panelists. Based on their on-stage performance, the contestants are given scores that eventually decide their future on the show.

All of the entertaining drama that unfolds on ‘The Masked Singer’ is filmed in an interior venue that features a huge stage for the performances and enough space for a live audience and panelists. Season 7 of the show, just like the previous installments in shot in a similar fashion, so in case you are curious to learn more about it, then we have got you covered.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Filming Locations

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 was shot entirely in Los Angeles in California. Interestingly, the first three installments of the show were also shot in the same city at the CBS Television City, which is located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard. However, the following seasons of the reality singing competition were shot elsewhere. Curious to find out the exact filming locations, we decided to dig deeper. Here’s everything we found out.

Los Angeles, California

Just like seasons 5 and 6 of the reality singing competition series, the latest installment was also filmed at Red Studios Hollywood. The facility has four soundstages and is located at 846 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038. In the light of the global coronavirus pandemic, the production for the studio was a massive challenge as they wanted to place the health of the people involved in the venture as their priority.

To ensure that everyone on the set was safe, the cast and crew followed stringent COVID-19 safety norms, and everyone involved in the filming was fully vaccinated. Furthermore, people were regularly tested just to make sure that there was no outbreak which would have meant unnecessary delays and additional production costs.

Luckily, everyone went smoothly after the filming commenced in late January 2022 and concluded a few days late in February of the same year. Previously, the Red Studios Hollywood has hosted the filming of several popular sitcoms and continues to be a very in-demand television production facility in the City of Angeles.

