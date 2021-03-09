‘The Masked Singer’ is a wildly popular reality singing competition series that features several celebrity contestants who showcase their talents by donning quirky costumes to conceal their identity. With Nick Cannon as the host, the Fox show features Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as panelists who try to guess the masked performers’ real identities. The show’s unique format sees the panelists and audience members vote for their favorite performances, and the least favorite performer is eliminated, following which they have to reveal their identity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the show to make some tweaks in its format, but it is still delightfully entertaining. If you enjoy the show, you must be used to guessing a lot of things about it by now because of the show’s secretive nature. But, there’s no need for guesswork when it comes to its filming locations, as we have definitive answers. Here’s everything we know about the filming of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 5.

The Masked Singer Season 5 Filming Locations

The first three seasons of ‘The Masked Singer’ were filmed on Stage 46 in CBS Television City, located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The production moved to a new location for season 4, most likely to accommodate the safety and social distancing protocols in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth season was filmed at Red Studios Hollywood, and the show’s production team returned to the studio to film season 5. Here are the specific filming details!

Los Angeles, California

Red Studios Hollywood is the filming location of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 5. The production complex is precisely located at 846 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038. The show is filmed on a specially designed set that is built on a soundstage in the facility. The studio was known as Desilu Cahuenga Studio and Ren-Mar Studios before it was purchased by Red Digital Cinema Camera Company in 2010 and renamed as Red Studios Hollywood.

Over the years, the studio has been home to productions of many hit sitcoms such as ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ and ‘Seinfeld’ among others. It is also the filming location of ‘The Masked Singer’ spin-off series ‘The Masked Dancer.’ The studio complex consists of four sound stages. The smallest stage of the facility is Stage 2, which is 5,600 square feet in area, while Stage 1 is the largest, covering an area of 25,500 square feet. The other two stages, Stage 3 and Stage 5 are 11,200 and 17,500 square feet in area.

The production team is taking extra precautions during the filming of season 5 and following all the social distancing guidelines. The judges are seated further apart to follow proper social distancing, and the audience takes part in the filming virtually. It’s safe to say the performers aren’t the only ones in masks on the sets when the cameras aren’t rolling.

