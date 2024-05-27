The Quiz With Balls: Where is the Fox Show Filmed?

Fox’s ‘The Quiz With Balls’ is a unique game show where the contestants must use their mental prowess to answer the questions correctly or risk facing the physical consequences that involve water and massive yellow balls. In the reality show, two teams of five friends, family members, or colleagues compete for a grand cash prize of $100,000 in a multiple-choice quiz. Each option is linked with a giant yellow ball positioned right behind each player. In case of the correct answer, the ball rolls down but comes to a halt before it touches the player, but if the answer chosen by the player is wrong, the ball knocks that player into the pool in front of them.

The teams try to keep as many players in the game for as long as possible, as the longer they last, the more money they get to take home. In the final round, one “dry” member of the team competes for the grand prize. Apart from the unique format of the game, what keeps the viewers hooked to the show is the comedian host, Jay Pharoah, with his hilarious commentary. The entire competition takes place indoors, in an expansive set, raising questions about the show’s actual filming location.

The Quiz With Balls Filming Locations

‘The Quiz With Balls’ is filmed in Australia, primarily in Melbourne. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the game show took place over the course of one week, from January 30, 2024, to February 5 of the same year. Thanks to the advanced facilities of Australia, shooting such an indoor reality show is quite suitable and convenient.

Melbourne, Australia

In order to lens ‘The Quiz With Balls,’ the production team sets up camp in the capital of the Australian state of Victoria — Melbourne. The cast and crew members, in particular, make the most of the Dockland Studios Melbourne at 476 Docklands Drive in the Docklands area of Melbourne. Situated in the heart of Melbourne, the film studio facility is home to six world-class and advanced sound stages totaling more than 10,000 square meters, each of which consists of support facilities such as production offices, dressing and make-up rooms, and storage.

Dockland Studios Melbourne also provides various other facilities necessary to make the film-making experience of the filmmakers smooth. For instance, it has mess halls, a large workshop, and even interior water facilities. The Fox game show makes use of one of the six sound stages, where the crew has constructed an elaborate set for the competition. Apart from ‘The Quiz With Balls,’ shows like ‘MasterChef Australia,’ ‘The Masked Singer Australia,’ ‘The Bachelor Australia,’ ‘Australia’s Got Talent,’ and ‘Blow Up’ are also taped in Melbourne.

