A Country Wedding: Filming Locations and Cast Details

In Hallmark’s ‘A Country Wedding,’ we get acquainted with a popular, talented country singer, Bradley Sutton, who is engaged to marry a Hollywood icon, Catherine. With the world at his feet, the musician travels to his hometown in Texas, where he grew up, in order to oversee the sale of his parents’ old house. Unexpectedly, he crosses paths with his childhood sweetheart, Sarah Standor, who is now a cowgirl and a small ranch owner.

As Bradley reconnects with Sarah, a new wave of inspiration strikes him, allowing him to write songs again. Thanks to her, he regains the ability to find happiness in the small and simple things in life, something he had lost touch with after achieving stardom. While evaluating his life choices and values, the singer must decide what his heart really wants. Helmed by Anne Wheeler, the 2015 romantic drama unfolds in a fictional Texas town, which serves as an additional character that plays a vital role in bringing Bradley closer to his true self.

Where Was A Country Wedding Filmed?

The province of British Columbia, particularly Vancouver and Chilliwack, is where ‘A Country Wedding’ was reportedly filmed. From what we can tell, the principal photography for the same took place in the spring of 2015, specifically in the month of April, over the course of a few weeks. Thanks to the vastness and versatility of the province, it provides the ideal countryside backdrop to bring the narrative to life in a somewhat authentic way.

Vancouver, British Columbia

A significant portion of ‘A Country Wedding’ was lensed in and around Vancouver. From what we can tell, the scenes set in the bustling city where Bradley has settled after rising to fame were likely shot in Vancouver, which is situated in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region. By taping several establishing and exterior shots of the city, the makers captured the Hollywood North’s hustle and bustle to double it for another city. You are likely to spot a few buildings and landmarks in the backdrop of multiple scenes, such as Living Shangri-La, the Paradox Hotel Vancouver, the Butterfly, One Wall Centre, Harbour Centre, and more.

Chilliwack, British Columbia

To tape the sequences set in the Texas town, the production team set up camp in Chilliwack, a city located several miles east of Vancouver. They reportedly took over the area around Wellington Avenue and turned it into a film set. For instance, the Bella Roma Florist at 45883 Wellington Avenue features in multiple scenes. Unfortunately, it has permanently closed its doors as of writing. In addition, Creekside Home Decor at 45929 A Wellington Avenue served as one of the production locations for ‘A Country Wedding.’ Other notable movies and TV shows filmed in Chilliwack include ‘A Christmas for the Ages,’ ‘Partition,’ ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas,’ ‘Wedding of a Lifetime,’ and ‘Eureka.’

A Country Wedding Cast Details

The chemistry-filled performances from Jesse Metcalfe and Autumn Reeser helped bring the romantic narrative of ‘A Country Wedding’ to life. Apart from his acting talent, Jesse is also known for his artistry in sketching and painting. He has also served as an executive producer for ‘Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery,’ ‘Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery,’ and ‘Riddled with Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery.’ Similarly, Autumn also has experience serving as an executive producer for ‘Junebug,’ ‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration,’ and ‘The 27-Hour Day.’

Jesse Metcalfe as Bradley Suttons

In ‘A Country Wedding,’ Jesse Metcalfe steps into the role of Bradley Suttons, a successful country singer who returns to his hometown and falls in love with someone from his past. Widely recognized for his portrayals of CJ Nicholas in ‘Beyond a Reasonable Doubt,’ John Tucker in ‘John Tucker Must Die,’ and Brady in ‘The Ninth Passenger,’ Jesse also features in numerous TV shows, including ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ ‘Dallas,’ and ‘Chase.’

Autumn Reeser as Sarah Standor

Autumn Reeser essays the character of Sarah Standor, Bradley’s romantic interest and a ranch owner, in the romantic movie. The ‘Beautiful Disaster’ fame has showcased her acting prowess in all kinds of projects, including ‘Junebug’ as Juniper, ‘We Met in December’ as Annie, ‘Always Amore’ as Elizabeth, and ‘Valley of Bones’ as Anna. She also stars in many TV shows like ‘The O.C.’ as Taylor Townsend, ‘Entourage’ as Lizzie Grant, ‘America 2.0’ as Olivia Huff, ‘The Arrangement’ as Leslie Bellcamp, and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ as Gabrielle Asano.

Moreover, Laura Mennell portrays Catherine, the Hollywood star Bradley is engaged to. The Hallmark production also features plenty of other talented actors in supporting roles, including Aaron Craven as Adam, Hrothgar Mathews as James, Lauren Holly as Margaret, Peter Bryant as Stan, Joseph Allan Sutherland as Sam, Lydia Campbell as Sally, Julie Lynn Mortensen as Mrs. Burnet, and Kevin Mundy as Mr. Burnet.

Read More: The Way to You: Filming Locations and Cast Details