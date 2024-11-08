Where Was Heretic Filmed?

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, ‘Heretic’ is a psychological horror film that follows two missionaries, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, on a quest to reform and convert strangers to the faith of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, their mission is completely upended when they fall into the clutches of a mysterious Englishman named Mr. Reed, who has his own skeletons in his closet. Subsequently, the movie embraces a tense and vibrant atmosphere that colors every frame of the horror narrative, adding even more suspense and dread to the mounting threat posed by the man. To that end, the visuals are pivotal to the overall experience, accentuating the central conflict through an oppressive backdrop, which adds to the horror drama’s sense of isolation.

Heretic Filming Locations

‘Heretic’ was filmed across the British Columbia province, specifically in Vancouver, Squamish, and Pitts Meadow. The film’s riveting narrative was aided perfectly by the diverse range of shooting locales available across the regions, often layering the different contexts through a separate type of environment. Whether it be a more urban setting or a forest section, a majority of ecological atmospheres were covered by the film crew and helped establish the sense of dread and pure suspense dripping through every second of the movie. Principal photography for the film took place from October 3, 2023, to November 16, 2023. In that period, the production crew was granted allowance to film during the SAG-AFTRA strike, which helped the filmmakers stick to the schedule without any major hiccups.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The most populous city of British Columbia, Vancouver, formed a significant part of the backdrop in ‘Heretic.’ Shooting took place in the urban environment of the pristine city, which is dotted by an impressive skyline with some unique structures that cannot be found anywhere else. At the same time, the crew also filmed some sequences in the woods of the city, where the eerie atmosphere came to life through a closeness to nature, ramping up the feeling of loneliness and anxiety. One of the more memorable structures in the movie is the St. James Anglican Church at 303 East Cordova Street, which doubles down on the central themes of religion and faith, which slowly takes on a more insidious turn as the danger mounts.

The contrast between a mist-laden environment and a thriving modern metropolis juxtaposes the city as a sort of contradictory setting, which seamlessly fits into the unsettling vibe the movie looks to get across to the audience. There is constant unease filtering through the narrative, and Vancouver adds to that sense through its versatile selection of shooting locations. In the past, the city hosted productions of movies like ‘Woman of the Hour,‘ ‘Longlegs,‘ ‘It,’ and ‘Jennifer’s Body.’

Pitts Meadow, British Columbia

Shooting for ‘Heretic’ took place in a variety of natural locations. However, some vital scenes were shot on sound stages at the Pitts Meadow Regional Airport at 18799 Airport Way in the Pitts Meadow municipality of British Columbia. It offered a more controlled environment, allowing the production team to really explore their creativity in crafting the specific environments needed for some of the more intricate sequences. Therefore, a blend of both natural locations and a sound stage offered the right mix of alchemy to bring the production’s whole reality to life. Ultimately, as the movie is so granular in its depiction of horror and its constant adherence to a suspenseful tone, a studio-like setting was only beneficial in getting the details right and helping the immersion even further.

Squamish, British Columbia

A few scenes were filmed in the town of Squamish in British Columbia. It is a small locality close to forests and mountainous backdrops, which feature quite a lot in ‘Heretic.’ As the story primarily builds most of its vibe and central conflict through the striking nature of its setting, Squamish offers a blend of nature and quiet suburban life, perfectly matching the tone when the two central characters find themselves ensnared in a trap. It may not have the high-profile status of Vancouver, but it also brings a groundedness and down-to-earth quality that is pivotal in various sequences of the Hugh Grant-starrer. For the unsettling atmosphere to really creep the viewer, a multitude of factors have to come together, and undoubtedly, the scenes taped in Squamish continue in the same vein as the other locations.

Read More: Best Horror Movies on HBO Max