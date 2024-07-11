10 Horror Movies Like Longlegs You Must Not Miss

Nicolas Cage stars in the horror-thriller ‘Longlegs’ as the titular satanic murderer who terrorizes the local community over multiple decades. As FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) attempts to track this menacing figure, she is immersed in a shady world with occult connections. Amid various twists and turns, the plot of this Osgood Perkins directorial brings its protagonist face-to-face with her inner demons and the disturbing past link between the killer and her estranged mother. It also combines the norms of a police procedural thriller with supernatural elements for a visually haunting experience. If you are looking to watch more gory thrillers about satanic cults and serial killers, we’ve curated a collection of 10 movies similar to ‘Longlegs’ to watch next.

10. Deep Red (1975)

‘Deep Red,’ originally titled ‘Profondo rosso,’ is a hallmark of Italian horror directed by Dario Argento. This giallo film follows pianist Marcus Daly (David Hemmings), who becomes the central figure in an investigation after witnessing the brutal murder of a psychic. Joined by reporter Gianna Brezzi (Daria Nicolodi), Marcus investigates some questionable aspects of the case on his own. The movie stands out with its plot twists, which are enhanced by a haunting score. Like ‘Longlegs,’ ‘Deep Red’ turns the already disturbing murder mystery up a notch, intertwining intriguing folklore and legends. Moreover, both films use the mystery behind the killer’s identity as a plot device of its own, heightening the atmospheric tension and psychological depth.

9. Angel Dust (1994)

The psychological horror ‘Angel Dust’ follows criminal psychologist Dr. Setsuko Suma, who is brought to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department to find patterns among the serial murders in the city. The cases of young women being hypnotized and then killed lead her to a cult called Ultimate Truth Church, which operates several sinister acts by brainwashing and manipulation. Directed by Gakuryū Ishii, the Japanese thriller is known for its intense atmosphere, complex plot, and thought-provoking exploration of the human mind. Similar to ‘Longlegs,’ ‘Angel Dust’ presents a detailed study of the various aspects of the human psyche. Both stories are told from the point of view of a young woman who is deeply disturbed by the actions of the perpetrator she’s trying to catch.

8. Martyrs (2008)

French filmmaker Pascal Laugier’s ‘Martyrs’ is a classic horror film known for its explicitly bold depiction of sex and graphic violence. The plot follows Lucie Jurin and Anna Assaoui, two women laying vengeance upon those who kidnapped and tortured them as children. Deluded by their thirst to torment their abusers, the friends land amidst a network of conspiracies bigger than either of them. The film explores themes of pain and suffering while its disturbing content pushes the boundaries of psychological and body horror. Like ‘Longlegs,’ ‘Martyrs’ is rooted in its protagonists’ personal traumas. Both films thrive in their intensely emotional and mental stakes, confronting dark, hidden horrors.

7. Possession (1981)

‘Possession,’ directed by Andrzej Żuławski, is a cult psychological horror film set in West Berlin. The plot takes place amidst the fallout of the marriage between Mark (Sam Neill) and Anna (Isabelle Adjani). As their relationship falls apart, Mark suspects Anna of infidelity, and her strange behavior lands him in front of a tentacled creature. The film engages viewers with its emotional drama before intertwining it with surreal and horrific imagery for shock elements.

The symbolic madness and search for identity in ‘Possession’ matches the mentality of the titular psychopath in ‘Longlegs.’ Both films test their female protagonists by having them confront complex inner and outer demons. Żuławski’s film, with its raw emotional performances and agitating environment, resonates with the extreme and sometimes overly expressive reactions witnessed in the Nicolas Cage film.

6. The Ninth Gate (1999)

‘The Ninth Gate’ revolves around an antiquarian book dealer, Dean Corso, who is hired to authenticate a book supposedly written by, and able to summon, the devil. As he delves deep into his investigation, Corso begins encountering dangerous figures. Directed by Roman Polanski and adapted from Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel ‘The Club Dumas,’ the Johnny Depp starrer is a blend of thriller and horror, with plenty of pristine engravings. Like ‘Longlegs,’ ‘The Ninth Gate‘ gains its mystery through a supernatural setting. Both films feature protagonists who fight for the truth, unaware of the extent of effect it has on the surroundings. Moreover, the villains in both thrillers have similar desires, which means they seek a godlike status. The methodical pace and atmospheric tension in Polanski’s film echo the high-stakes tone of ‘Longlegs.’

5. The Lords of Salem (2012)

Directed by hard rock and heavy metal star Rob Zombie, ‘The Lords of Salem’ invites audiences to witness the sinister legacy of a witch coven in Salem, Massachusetts. It stars Sheri Moon Zombie as DJ Heidi Hawthorne, who receives a surprising vinyl record that triggers disturbing visions and reveals her connection to the town’s shady history. The supernatural horror combines contemporary settings with ominous flashbacks to the 17th century, creating a sinister atmosphere that blurs Heidi’s grasp on reality and illusions.

Just like ‘Longlegs,’ ‘The Lords of Salem’ features a female protagonist drawn into a web of occult secrets and personal revelations surrounding her hometown. Both films utilize rural and historical backdrops to amplify their unnerving tales of Satan-worshipping. In addition to the constant dread and jump scares, both narratives generate a common question regarding the apparent nature of their dark fantasy elements.

4. Angel Heart (1987)

‘Angel Heart,’ directed by Alan Parker and adapted from William Hjortsberg’s novel ‘Falling Angel,’ is a cult erotic horror. It stars Mickey Rourke as Harry Angel, a private investigator hired to find a missing person, leading him into a web of occult rituals and dark secrets in 1950s New Orleans. As the investigation progresses, Angel uncovers shocking truths about his own identity and the sinister forces at play. The movie also features Robert De Niro in a notable role.

‘Angel Heart’ shares with ‘Longlegs’ a blend of mystery, horror, and the supernatural, set against a rich historical backdrop. Both films feature protagonists drawn into complex investigations that reveal hidden and personal connections to the crimes. The atmospheric tension, dark visual style, and exploration of occult themes in ‘Angel Heart’ make it a fitting choice for fans of ‘Longlegs’ seeking a similarly eerie and compelling narrative.

3. Suspiria (1977)

Directed by Dario Argento and based on Thomas De Quincey’s ‘Suspiria de Profundis,’ ‘Suspiria’ is a classic in the horror genre that combines vivid visuals with a thought-provoking screenplay. It follows American ballet student Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper), who enrolls in a prestigious German dance academy only to discover it is a front for sinister supernatural activities. As Suzy gets drawn deeper into the conspiracies, she encounters a series of gruesome murders linked to a coven of witches running the academy.

Like ‘Longlegs,’ ‘Suspiria’ seamlessly combines elements of the occult with a killing spree set against a distinct period backdrop. Both films feature characters who find the institutions they are connected with, targeted, and set off to find out the truth. Moreover, Argento’s signature style of using vibrant colors, haunting music, and suspenseful direction elevates the engaging factor of ‘Suspiria,’ resulting in the same outcome as the gloomy tones achieved in ‘Longlegs.’

2. Manhunter (1986)

Before ‘The Silence of the Lambs‘ cemented Thomas Harris’ ‘Hannibal Lecter’ series in the pop culture, director Michael Mann brought his vision to the screen with ‘Manhunter.’ An underappreciated adaptation of Harris’ ‘Red Dragon,’ it stars William Petersen as FBI profiler Will Graham, who is drawn out of retirement to catch a serial killer known as the “Tooth Fairy.” Mann blends his signature style of police procedural storytelling with the psychological horror elements of Harris’ novel, creating a gripping and tense narrative.

‘Manhunter’ shares similarities with ‘Longlegs’ through its focus on the cat-and-mouse game between the investigator and the killer, who alludes to the “Red Dragon” tattoos. Both films feature protagonists who delve deeply into the minds of their targets, only to realize the latter is probably doing the same. In unraveling dark truths and decrypting the many codes, the tense investigation and psychological depth in ‘Manhunter’ resonate with the suspenseful narrative of ‘Longlegs.’ Moreover, Mann’s crime horror had a brief role in influencing the vision of director Osgood Perkins, forever tying the two movies together.

1. Cure (1997)

‘Cure’ is a pioneering achievement in the Japanese horror genre that helped spread the country’s content to a global audience. Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, the neo-noir movie centers on Tokyo Police detective Kenichi Takabe (Kōji Yakusho), who investigates a series of gruesome murders committed by different people, all of whom were somehow connected to the victim. What confuses the law authorities is that none of the perpetrators have any memory of committing the crime.

Takabe’s investigation leads him to a mysterious drifter who uses hypnotic suggestions to manipulate people into committing murder, revealing a terrifying web of psychological and supernatural elements. This particular method of committing crimes is found in ‘Longlegs.’ Similar to the latter, ‘Cure’ seamlessly blends supernatural horror with police procedural thrillers. Additionally, both films highlight the strong extent of the impact these crimes have on the investigators and their personal connections to the cases.

