Battle on the Mountain: Where is the HGTV Show Filmed?

A spin-off to ‘Battle on the Beach,’ HGTV’s ‘Battle on the Mountain’ is a home renovation competition series that pits together three teams of talented up-and-coming renovators who are mentored by Rico León, Kim Myles, and Kim Wolfe. With a budget of $100,000, the three teams are to remodel a mountain home each in order to get their hands on the $50,000 cash prize. Each team must go through six different makeover challenges, focusing on six different sections of their respective homes, over the course of six weeks — main bedroom and bath, living room, kitchen and dining area, guest suite, bonus guest room, and the exterior.

Each week, the teams face new custom-build challenges and teambuilding field trips, at the end of which, each team is judged by guest HGTV judges. These judges tour the spaces and award the subsequent $3,000 cash prize to the winning team of the week. However, when the competition reaches its final week, judges take a look at the entire renovation while real estate experts set a value for each of the remodeled properties. The team that manages to increase their house’s value the most is crowned the winner of the competition. As the name suggests, the competition series takes place in the mountains with picturesque views filling the backdrop of almost all the scenes, making the viewers bask in the scenery and wonder where ‘Battle on the Mountain’ is filmed.

Battle on the Mountain Filming Locations

‘Battle on the Mountain’ is filmed in Colorado, especially in Breckenridge. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the competition series took place in and around August 2023. So, let us traverse the mountainous regions with the contestants and learn about all the specific locations that feature in the HGTV show!

Breckenridge, Colorado

The shooting of a major portion of ‘Battle on the Mountain’ is carried out in and around the home rule municipality of Breckenridge, which lies within Colorado’s Summit County. Situated at the base of the Tenmile Range of the Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge is turned into the primary filming venue. Breckenridge is famous for being home to a wide variety of cabins, ranging from luxurious ones to cozy properties for those looking to relax in the arms of nature.

Since the show is all about renovating several mountain cabins and restoring their rustic charm in the mountainous wilderness, the quintessential ski town serves as the perfect shooting spot for the HGTV production. Over the course of filming the first installment of the show, the cast and crew had a lot of fun and made great memories as they immersed themselves in the mesmerizing beauty of the scenic vistas and natural landscape of the location.

Read More: HGTV’s What’s Wrong With That House: Exploring All Shooting Locations