Where is HGTV’s What’s Wrong With That House Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘What’s Wrong With That House’ is a home improvement reality TV series that follows the competent and expert home inspector Joe Mazza (‘Home Inspector Joe‘) who teams up with his designer friend Noel Gatts to investigate hidden problems in his clients’ properties. In each episode, they set up camp inside the house of their client to locate, address, and get rid of all the daunting problems of the property.

In this way, Joe Mazza and Noel Gatts not only make the houses safe to stay but also stunning to look at. While the former’s expertise lies in spotting the damaged areas of the properties, Noel ensures to give her expert opinion on the exteriors and designs. As the pair travel to different regions of New York, the viewers are likely to be curious about the filming sites of ‘What’s Wrong With That House.’ Well, if you have been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

What’s Wrong With That House Filming Locations

‘What’s Wrong With That House’ is filmed in New York, specifically in the New York metropolitan area. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series commenced in January 2023 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the HGTV show!

New York Metropolitan Area, New York

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘What’s Wrong With That House’ are lensed in the New York metropolitan area, which includes the city and suburbs of New York City, north and central parts of New Jersey, and several other regions of Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Joe Mazza, Noel Gatts, and the rest of their team travel across the metropolitan area to complete several home improvement projects and shoot several important scenes for the series.

For instance, during the production process of season 1, the cast and crew members of the reality show were spotted by several onlookers and passersby as they recorded various scenes in and around the borough of Brooklyn. Furthermore, a few key portions are taped in Summit Antique Center at 511 Morris Avenue in the city of Summit in New Jersey. Since there are numerous exterior scenes throughout each episode of the show, the viewers are bound to notice a few popular landmarks in the backdrop. Some of the notable ones you might want to look out for are the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, Times Square, the Empire State Building, and the Chrysler Building.

