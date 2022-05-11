Where is 42 Days of Darkness Filmed?

Inspired by the book ‘You Know Who: Notes on the Homicide of Viviana Haegar’ by Rodrigo Fluxá, ’42 Days of Darkness’ (originally titled ’42 días en la oscuridad’) is a Chilean crime mystery series that is set in a town in Chile. The narrative revolves around Cecilia, who leads a relentless search to find her missing sister, Veronica. During the search, Cecilia must face the authorities’ ignorance, society’s prejudices, and the media’s harassing invasion of the case.

Thanks to the talented ensemble of cast members that includes Claudia Di Girólamo, Aline Küppenheim, Daniel Alcaíno, Pablo Macaya, and Gloria Münchmeyer, the viewers are hooked on the suspenseful narrative in each episode. Moreover, the bleak undertone sets the mysterious mood of the series while the different places where the authorities and Cecilia search for Veronica keep the viewers guessing about their actual locations. In case you have been wondering about the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details.

42 Days of Darkness Filming Locations

’42 Days of Darkness’ is filmed in different cities all across Chile, specifically in Santiago, Villarrica, Pucón, and Puerto Montt. Since the mystery series is also filmed in Chile, it adds that extra bit of authenticity, which makes a big difference to the overall production of the series. There were some questions about the complications of filming the first season in some parts of the country, but the production team used the weather to their advantage to enhance the setting and portray the feelings of the characters better. Here is everything you need to know about the specific locations that appear in the show!

Santiago, Chile

The production team sets up camp in the capital and largest city of Chile — Santiago — to film several pivotal sequences for the crime series. Being the center of Chile’s most densely populated region of Santiago Metropolitan Region, the bustling city of Chile works as the ideal location for an eventful series such as ’42 Days of Darkness.’

Apart from the modern architecture and cityscape, Santiago is also surrounded by many mountain ranges. Many filmmakers are attracted to the city due to its diversity of landscape and prefer to utilize its features for filming purposes. Over the years, the capital city has featured in all kinds of filming projects, such as ‘A Fantastic Woman,’ ‘The Wolf House,’ ‘The Amazing Race,’ and ‘Jailbreak Pact.’

Other Locations in Chile

For filming purposes, the cast and crew members of ’42 Days of Darkness’ even travel to the city and commune of Villarrica in southern Chile. It appears that they stayed in the southern area of the country for quite a while as the production team also utilized the landscape of Puerto Montt — a port city and commune located in southern Chile — to tape quite a few sequences for the inaugural season of the series. In addition, some pivotal scenes for the first installment were also taped in Pucón — a city and commune located in the Province of Cautín.

