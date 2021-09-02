Created by Mike O’Brien, ‘A.P. Bio‘ is a comedy series that follows Dr. Jack Griffin, a Harvard philosophy scholar who loses his dream job as a professor to his arch-enemy Miles Leonard. With nowhere else to turn to, Jack returns to his hometown, where he starts working at Whitlock High School as an advanced placement biology teacher. However, he has no plans of helping his gifted students learn anything new, but he instead wants to use them for his own self-interests.

The hilarious drama that unfolds has garnered rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. The creators have managed to capture Jack’s life by shooting the series in locations that best reflect the day-to-day life of an ordinary teacher. In case some shots have aroused your interest, and you wish to learn where the show is filmed, then allow us to be your guide.

A.P. Bio Filming Locations

‘A.P. Bio’ is filmed extensively in California, but some shots are also taken in Ohio. While the former is located in the western parts of the United States and is regarded as the center of global film and television production, Ohio, on the other hand, also offers lucrative tax credits to attract filmmakers to the region. Since the production is done entirely in these two states, let’s learn more about each filming location.

Los Angeles, California

A significant portion of the shooting is done in Los Angeles. The cast and crew shot a lot of scenes in CBS Studio Center located at 4024 Radford Avenue, Studio City. Inaugurated in 1928, it offers 18 sound stages, each of which is spread over an area of 7,000 to 25,000 square feet. Filming for scenes depicting Jack’s House is shot in the backlot of the studio.

Colin’s House is also situated in the same neighborhood at 12611 Hortense Street in San Fernando Valley. Ruth’s Chris Steak House located at The Promenade, 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard Suite 1360, Woodland Hills is used to film the scenes depicting the fictional Toledo Mall. Some other scenes are also reportedly filmed in the region.

Long Beach, California

Several crucial scenes are also shot in Long Beach. The coastal city is located close to the primary filming location, i.e., the City of Angels, and is famous for its waterfront attractions. Millikan High School, located at 2800 Snowden Avenue, doubled as the fictional Whitlock High School where Jack works after losing his job at Harvard.

The school’s campus is spread over an area of 36-acre, and it typically has about 4500 students. Marcus’ House is also located in Long Beach at 5553 East El Cedral Street.

Toledo, Ohio

Although the show’s production is mainly limited to California, shooting is also done in Toledo to add a layer of realism. Located at the western tip of Lake Erie, the city has a rich history of music that goes back to the mid-20th century. Shooting in the region takes place at Toledo Museum of Art (2445 Monroe Street), International Park (Rails To Trails Next To Maumee River), Huntington Center (500 Jefferson Avenue), and several other locations.

Maumee, Ohio

Maumee is one of many filming locations for the show. Located in Lucas County along the Maumee River, it is just a few miles away from Toledo. Filming in the city reportedly takes place in the Maumee Indoor Theatre located at 601 Conant Street.

Other Locations in California

Miles Leonard’s House is located at 3705 Alzada Road, Altadena. The scenes in which Jack goes to the bookstore were filmed at Vroman’s Bookstore located at 695 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Some shots may also have been taken in Glendale, California.

