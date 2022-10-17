Where is After Happily Ever After Filmed?

BET’s ‘After Happily Ever After’ is a dating reality series that involves exes from a divorce or separation to be their former partners’ wingmen/wingwomen in order to help them move on and find love again. Hosted by the famous rapper Bow Wow, it stands out from the rest of the dating series, all of which follow similar formats. In the BET show, the host throws a singles party with a bunch of prospects for the daters. To add to the uniqueness and twist of the show, these parties are only attended by the daters’ ex-partners as they determine the best match for their former partners.

After they select a match, the chosen prospect moves into the house to spend 48 hours with their former spouse or partner. After two days of getting to know each other, the dater decides if they want to keep dating the prospect or have another chance at meeting someone new. While the unique premise of the series and the drama keep the viewers invested, the picturesque and luxurious house in the backdrop makes them wonder where ‘After Happily Ever After’ is shot. Well, if you are wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

After Happily Ever After Filming Locations

‘After Happily Ever After’ is filmed in Kentucky, a state in the Southeastern region of the United States. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the dating show seemingly took place during the summer of 2022. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the specific locations that make an appearance in the show!

Kentucky

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘After Happily Ever After’ are lensed in Kentucky, which is officially known as the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The filming unit sets up camp in one of the luxurious resorts in Kentucky, where most of the drama of the reality series takes place as the daters and prospects get to know each other while they spend some time together under the same roof. Located in the Upland South, some of Kentucky is part of Appalachia.

The state consists of the world’s longest cave system in Mammoth Cave National Park, as well as the longest navigable waterways in the contiguous United States. The Bluegrass State is home to various tourist attractions, such as bourbon distillery tours along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Lake Cumberland, Red River Gorge, the Creation Museum, and Ark Encounter of Answers in Genesis. Over the years, Kentucky has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows as several filmmakers frequent the state. Some of the notable productions that have utilized the locales of the state are ‘Dreamer,’ ‘The Art of Self-Defense,’ ‘Secretariat,’ and ‘Girl/Girl Scene.’

