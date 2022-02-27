Where is Alex Irvin Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: Katrina Brownlee: The Good Cop’ examines aspects of domestic violence, heartbreak, grace, and empowerment through a case that baffled the state of New York to its very core back in 1993. After all, it was a man with a badge, Alex Irvin, who almost killed Katrina Brownlee when she got the courage to leave him for good about five years into their romantic involvement. So now, if you’re curious to know more about him, his life, his offenses, and his manipulations, along with the legal proceedings as well as his current status, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Alex Irvin?

It was in 1988 that 18-year-old single mother of one, Katrina Cooke Brownlee, first came across Rikers Island Correctional Officer Alex Irvin by pure chance. She was struggling while living in the Brevoort housing projects, whereas he had a home, a stable career, and a weapon, meaning that Katrina hoped he’d keep them safe once their relationship began. Unfortunately, that was not at all the case — he actually turned into her abuser, starting by physically and sexually exploiting her shortly after they moved in together and welcomed their own daughter into this world.

According to Katrina, Alex was a really “kind partner at first,” but then, it was just “five years of raping, torturing, locking me in closets.” She did call 911 several times during this period in the hopes of receiving help, yet she claims that every time he flashed his badge, the officials always backed off. It was as if he had power over everything, which is why it took her until 1992 to take her two daughters and part ways with her then-fiancé for good. However, when she returned to their once-home to pick up some clothes on January 9, 1993, he was waiting to take his revenge.

Almost as soon as a five-month pregnant Katrina stepped inside, Alex pointed his service weapon at her and said, “This is the day you die, b—h.” He shot her once in the stomach, then again, and again, and again, until she fell and the bullets essentially struck everywhere, including her buttocks. The correctional officer emptied his revolver two times at his ex over the course of an hour-and-a-half, and after each shot, he stopped and said something along the lines of “Are you ready to die?,” “Is this the day you’re going to die?,” and “You know you deserve this, Katrina.”

Where is Alex Irvin Now?

The unexpected arrival of a family friend saved Katrina Brownlee’s life on that fateful day, but for Alex Irvin, even his badge couldn’t protect him from this. With the eyewitness, the gory crime scene, and the evidence from his gun, he was apprehended for attempted murder within mere hours. While awaiting trial in county jail, the former city official actually called Katrina and said, “This is what you’re gonna say [during the proceedings]. You’re going to tell [them] you shot yourself ten times.” The shocking part, though, is that she thought about doing so because she was still afraid of him.

Thankfully, the need for that never arose as the myriad of concrete proof against him drove Alex to enter a guilty plea just before his trial was to commence. He was sentenced to five to 15 years behind bars yet was ultimately released on parole in 2003. Having said that, he was denied parole at least twice earlier, with the board outrightly asking him how he could’ve been so cruel to go as far as to reload his firearm and keep shooting. Coming to his current whereabouts, Alex has since moved out of New York, and it seems like he now prefers to stay out of the limelight.

