Where is America’s Got Talent: Extreme Filmed?

Created by Simon Cowell, ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ is a reality show specifically cut out for extreme acts that need more space to be executed. It features the most awe-inspiring and outrageously spectacular acts that simply cannot be confined to the usual theater used in the original version. Hence, the “extreme” edition is a spin-off to the long-running NBC show ‘America’s Got Talent’ and solely focuses on stunt performers.

Terry Crews is the host, along with Cowell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana, seated at the judges’ panel. Taking a break from the familiarity of the platform where the parent show is usually hosted, this one takes place in expansive setups accommodating the grandeur of the acts performed. Hence, if you’re curious to know where it is filmed, we have updates for you!

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Filming Locations

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ season 1 took place outdoors in well-known sports venues located in Georgia and California. The principal photography for the first edition started on September 20, 2021, and concluded on January 13, 2022. The filming was initially a month-long affair confined to the expansive Atlanta Motorway in Georgia. However, the production had to be extended and relocated due to a grave accident that took hold. Curious to know more? Allow us to take you through the details!

Hampton, Georgia

One of the locations that serve in the production is the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. It is essentially a 1.54-mile race track allowing contestants to perform elaborate acts. Located 20 miles south of Atlanta, the venue hosted the first season, which was a free outdoor event. There was vaccinated and unvaccinated seating which allowed everyone to witness the show. Although there were social distance measures prohibiting the venue from reaching its full capacity.

On October 15, 2021, just a few days before the production was supposed to end, escape artist Jonathan Goodwin met with a serious accident during filming. He was sandwiched between two cars in a daredevil stunt that didn’t land in place. It even further led to an explosion, and the participant had to be airlifted to a hospital. So the production on ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ was temporarily paused. Georgia’s OSHA had to intervene and open an inspection thereafter.

Irwindale, California

Filming finally resumed on January 5, 2022, and continued for over eight days. The Irwindale Speedway & Event Center that served as the second filming location is a motorsports facility located at 1500 Tara Place. It was a tough process due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The shift in location is apparently attributed to the production of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ which was scheduled to begin shortly after the end of the production for the spin-off. Simon Cowell must have wanted to stay in the same state.

