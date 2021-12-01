Where is America’s Next Top Model Cycle 21 Cast Now?

‘America’s Next Top Model’ offers a fantastic platform to aspiring models who want to kickstart their modeling careers. Propelling every participant into the spotlight, the show helps them find new opportunities and opens up alternative avenues to rise to the top. Moreover, the winners are rewarded with magazine features, contracts with modeling agencies, and cash prizes, among others. Naturally, as with most reality TV stars, fans are curious to know where each contestant lands up after their stint on the show. Well, let’s take a closer look at the cast of ‘ANTM’ Cycle 21 and find out where they are at present, shall we?

Shei Phan

Shei Phan revealed how her coming onto ‘ANTM’ was quite random as a producer encouraged her to apply for the show after meeting her during cycle 20’s season finale. However, once she made her way onto the show, she took full advantage of the platform provided and found herself in the top 5. Although she was eliminated in fifth place, she gained enough exposure to land quite a few gigs post-filming. Following her appearance on ‘ANTM,’ Shei went on to star in campaigns for the brand Control Sector and even worked with ‘Project Runway’ winner Irina Shabayeva. However, she soon realized that modeling was quite contained and not for her as she said, “I’m the canvas and someone else is painting me, rather than the other way around.” Since then, Shei Phan has switched her career and now completely focuses on art. Currently, an established artist, Shei has been credited with several popular gallery exhibitions and spray paint murals. Additionally, she features her exquisite artworks on social media and even has a website through which she sells paintings and customized apparel.

Lenox Tillman

Lenox Tillman’s run on ‘ANTM’ cycle 21 proved quite successful as she became an instant fan-favorite. Establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with, Lenox lasted 15 episodes and was ultimately eliminated in 4th place. Since her exit, it seems like Lenox has stuck to her field and even modeled for the brand FIT Radio. However, at present, Lenox prefers to live under the radar and even has a limited presence on social media. That coupled with a lack of updates on her life makes her present whereabouts quite unclear.

Adam Smith

Adam Smith took ‘ANTM’ cycle 21 by storm and made his way into the top three. However, he was bested at the tail end of the competition and had to bow out in the third position. Nevertheless, the reality show provided Adam with a great platform that rocketed his modeling career and made him immensely popular in the industry. Since then, Adam has had a hugely successful modeling career and has even worked for brands like Coca-Cola, Domino’s Pizza, and Hooters. Even while working as a full-time model, Adam took an interest in stand-up comedy and made headway into the field. At present, he is a part-time stand-up comic and even co-owns the comedy club, Accidental Chaos, along with Tom Epstein.

Will Jardell

Will Jardell seemed almost unstoppable and had a fantastic time on ‘ANTM’ cycle 21. Still, he was finally defeated by Keith Carlos in the season finale and had to remain content as the runner-up. However, like many others, the show increased his popularity, and he found himself making a cameo appearance on the TV series ‘Raymond & Lane.’ Moreover, in 2020, Will and his partner, James Wallington, participated and emerged as the winners on ‘The Amazing Race‘ season 32. Throughout the years, Will and James have built up a beautiful relationship and seem quite invested in each other. They even document their lives on social media and love sharing the memories that they make. Moreover, Will is also quite well established in his professional life as he is currently employed as a Project Coordinator at the USC Institute for Global Health.

Keith Carlos

A former American football wide receiver, Keith Carlos, took on the competition and surpassed all in ‘ANTM’ Cycle 21. He bested Will Jardell in the season finale and was crowned the grand winner. Following his appearance on ‘ANTM,’ Keith entered the filming industry and has quite a few productions under his belt. He took on a few minor roles before essaying Xavier in ‘Like Family.’ Moreover, he even makes an appearance on Cardi B’s music video ‘Be Careful,’ and plays the role of Danny in the shows ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘The Young and the Restless.’ At present, Keith is still in the modeling business and has appeared in commercials for Bang Energy Drink and Toyota. Additionally, he even seems involved in a business that sells organic, vegan, and gluten-free sea moss.

