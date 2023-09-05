Where is Apple TV+’s The Changeling Filmed?

Adapted from the award-winning eponymous novel by Victor LaValle, Apple TV+’s ‘The Changeling’ is a fantasy horror series created by by Kelly Marcel that follows Apollo who crosses paths with Emma and constantly attempts to land a date with her. Finally, when she gives him a chance, sparks fly between them and soon, they get married and give birth to their son. This fairytale-like love story goes south when Emma disappears out of nowhere along with their newborn baby.

Confused and sad, Apollo embarks on an odyssey across the city to search for his wife and child. Featuring brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Jared Abrahamson, and Alexis Louder, the thriller drama show unfolds in an alternate New York City as Apollo navigates some uncharted areas of the city while searching for his lost family. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘The Changeling.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

The Changeling Filming Locations

‘The Changeling’ is filmed in New York, New Jersey, and Ontario, particularly in New York City, Hudson County, Newark, Paterson, Toronto, and London. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the LaKeith Stanfield starrer commenced in early May 2022 under the working title ‘Improbably Valentine’ and seemingly wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, without much ado, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that feature in the Apple TV+ series!

New York City, New York

Since the story is mainly based in an alternate Big Apple, the production team of ‘The Changeling’ lenses several important scenes, mostly exteriors, on location in New York City. In late April 2022, the locals and passersby of the city spotted several muscle cars of the 1970s and fake snow on 123rd & Lenox Avenue in Harlem while the cast and crew were busy taping scenes for the first season of the show. The city’s iconic cityscape, which consists of various popular landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Times Square, and more, is featured quite frequently throughout each episode.

HARLEM SET WATCH- 123rd & Lenox Ave. April snow in Harlem? 70"s musle cars coming back? No its Apple TV Plus "Improbable Valentine" starring @lakeithstanfield3 @adinaporter @island_6woy @clarkb A fairy tale for grownups and a perilous odyssey thru NYC you didnt know existed. pic.twitter.com/KOx1ptsQkv — THE PEOPLESFILMFEST (@peoplesfilmfest) April 27, 2022

Hudson County, New Jersey

To kick off the production process for the debut season of ‘The Changeling,’ the filming unit set up camp in different parts of New Jersey’s Hudson County, including the city of Hoboken. Moreover, the county seat of Hudson County, Jersey City, is yet another prominent filming site that features in the thriller series.

Other Locations in New Jersey

Apart from Hudson County, the makers of the show even travel to other locations across New Jersey. For instance, the cast and crew members of ‘The Changeling’ were spotted taping important portions for season 1 in the city of Newark, which is the seat of Essex County. Furthermore, the county seat of Passaic County, that is, Paterson, is a key production location for the fantasy series as well.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

A significant portion of ‘The Changeling’ is taped in the Greater Toronto Area, with the production team mainly setting up camp in and around the city of Toronto. In July 2022, they reportedly transformed several streets of the city, including Leader Lane and Colborne Street, into New York City and Michigan for the shooting of season 1. The city of Mississauga, which neighbors Toronto, is yet another prominent filming site for the Clark Backo starrer.

It's winter ❄️❄️❄️ in July on the streets of Toronto. 🇨🇦 Filming 🎥 the Apple+ production of #ImprobableValentine on Colborne and Leader Lane. Toronto transforms into New York. 🇺🇸 Stay warm! 🧤 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/JACZVTtvqh — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) July 9, 2022

London, Ontario

After spending a while recording pivotal sequences for the inaugural season in Toronto, the filming unit traveled to the city of London, which is situated in southwestern Ontario. Just like Toronto, even London was transformed into NYC in August 2022. To be specific, Richmond Street went through the most significant makeover as the outside signs and boards of shops were changed to look like the 1970s so as to shoot some key portions for ‘The Changeling.’

Filming in London's downtown core got underway last night for the Apple TV+ series based on Victor LaValle's "The Changeling." It appears filming wrapped along Richmond early this morning. This is how things looked around 10 p.m. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/vXVrOinoce — Matthew Trevithick (@M_Trevithick) August 25, 2022

