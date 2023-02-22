Where is Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler Filmed?

Apple TV+’s ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ is a reality TV series that follows the renowned actor Eugene Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’), who doesn’t particularly like traveling but goes on an adventurous journey across the world. While visiting some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing places, he doesn’t only explore unique hotels and landmarks but also gets to know about their culture and history.

The traveling show allows us to follow Eugene in his adventures and learn about different destinations, making it an entertaining and educational watch. At the same time, as he visits various sites in each episode, the show keeps one curious about the actual locations where ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ is filmed. If you have been rowing the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

The Reluctant Traveler Filming Locations

‘The Reluctant Traveler’ is filmed in the United States, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Portugal, Costa Rica, Finland, and Maldives, particularly in Utah, Venice, Tokyo, Limpopo, and Lisbon. Since traveling is not his favorite thing in the world, Eugene Levy makes for a perfect host for a show that focuses on traveling from the perspective of a reluctant traveler. Now, without much ado, let’s follow him and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Apple TV+ series!

Utah

Some important portions of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ are lensed in Utah, the 13th largest state in the country in terms of area. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly set up camp in the Arches National Park to shoot a few scenes for the debut season of the series. Located in the Western United States, Utah is known for its diversified economy, which is driven by sectors such as mining, tourism, education, government services, transportation, and so on and so forth.

Venice, Italy

Many key sequences for ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ are taped in Venice, the capital of Italy’s Veneto region. Situated in the northeastern part of the nation, Venice is also known as the City of Water, City of Bridges, City of Masks, and The Floating City, and you are likely to find them fitting when you take a look at the cityscape in the backdrop of several scenes of the show.

Tokyo, Japan

Additional portions of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ are also shot in Tokyo, the capital and most populous city of Japan. Situated mainly northwest of Tokyo Bay, Tokyo is home to numerous museums, including the Tokyo National Museum, the National Museum of Western Art, the Edo-Tokyo Museum, and the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, to name a few.

Limpopo, South Africa

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ also traveled to Limpopo, the northernmost province of South Africa. In particular, they set up camp in the Kruger National Park, which is one of Africa’s largest game reserves, for the shooting of season 1. A part of the Kruger to Canyons Biosphere, the national park consists of nine main gates that allow visitors entrance to different camps.

Lisbon, Portugal

The production team of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ also utilizes the locales of Lisbon, the capital and largest city of Portugal. Eugene Levy can be seen traversing through different streets and sites across Lisbon, which is located at the mouth of the Tagus River. Due to its influence in arts, tourism, finance, commerce, education, media, and entertainment, it is considered an alpha-level global city.

Other Locations

Eugene Levy and the rest of the crew members head to various other locations across the world. For instance, they travel to record and explore the beautiful sites and cultures of Costa Rica and Finland. Furthermore, the Maldives and its pristine waters also feature in quite a few scenes of ‘The Reluctant Traveler.’

