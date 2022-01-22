CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Suzanne Morphew Case: Nothing Is What It Seems’ is an episode that chronicles the 2020 vanishing of Suzanne Morphew in complete detail to give us every aspect of what transpired and why. After all, the devoted 49-year-old mother of two reportedly disappeared while on a bike ride near the family’s Colorado home on Mother’s Day, only for her husband to be apprehended for murder soon after. So now, if you wish to know more about Barry Morphew, his troubled marriage with Suzanne, and his current whereabouts, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Barry Morphew?

As a native of Alexandria in Indiana, Barry Morphew grew up in the same small town as Suzanne but didn’t meet her until they were in high school, where they simply clicked. He was a baseball athlete (who was ultimately drafted by The Toronto Blue Jays), whereas Suzanne belonged in the popular clique and was very well-liked. Despite that, they didn’t start dating until after Barry graduated and soon decided never to let go, tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 1994.

Barry even established a landscaping business to provide for their family before time took its toll on their marriage. By 2020, the couple wasn’t entirely happy, yet Barry wouldn’t even speak of divorce because that’s not something he wanted. Therefore, when that got combined with Suzanne’s vanishing, her affair, and Barry’s outdoorsy as well as man’s man personality, the father of two became the prime suspect.

Barry’s admittance to being a hunter and an experienced tranquilizer gun shooter didn’t help matters either when a dart cap of the latter was linked to his wife’s case. Ultimately, Barry’s cell phone records, contradictions about when he went to sleep the night prior, and multiple trash runs on Mother’s Day 2020 played a role in his 2021 arrest as well.

Where is Barry Morphew Now?

In May 2021, nearly a year after Suzanne Morphew was reported missing, Barry Morphew was formally arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence the public. In the affidavit for his apprehension, the prosecutors actually penned what they believe drove his actions: “It had become clear that Barry could not control Suzanne’s insistence on leaving him, and he resorted to something he has done his entire life – hunt and control Suzanne like he had hunted and controlled animals.”

In short, the theory of the authorities is that Barry murdered his wife to ensure that they couldn’t separate. Shortly after he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, Barry was allowed to post a $500,000 cash bond and was released from holding in September 2021. Therefore, today, following the rules of his bail, Barry wears an ankle monitor at all times and is confined to Chaffee County, Colorado. As per the last reports, he is currently awaiting trial while living in quite a remote area in the San Juan Mountains, west of Salida.

Barry has always maintained his innocence, speculating that his wife was either dragged away by a mountain lion or kidnapped/killed by someone else. Since then, the DNA of a male — an unnamed sex offender connected to three other unsolved sexual assault cases across the nation — has been recovered from Suzanne’s Range Rover, but nothing has become of it yet. Hence, as of writing, Barry Morphew is set to stand trial in Spring 2022.

