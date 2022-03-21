Where Is Before We Die Filmed?

Written by Matt Baker and Mark Evans, and based on the eponymous Swedish thriller series, ‘Before We Die’ is a thriller drama series characterized by its unpredictability. The story follows detective Hannah Laing, who finds herself in a debilitating dilemma upon discovering that her son is working as an informant in a gruesome murder mystery. Following its premiere on Channel 4, the drama gained recognition for its quasi-European ambiance and depiction of a taut mystery. Most of the story unfolds in dramatic urban landscapes, filled with graffiti murals and vibrant colors. However, you may be looking for the places where the series is filmed. If that is the case, allow us to spill all the beans.

Before We Die Filming Locations

‘Before We Die’ is filmed in locations in and around England and Belgium, especially Bristol and Brussels. According to executive producer Jo McGrath, they were looking for a port city to aid the drug trafficking storyline. They were also striving for a setting that’s a little less familiar, and Bristol gave them a lively backdrop for the setting of the drama. Although the city has been a major filming hotspot, the productions have rarely been set in the city. Seppe Van Grieken, the cinematographer of ‘The Serpent,’ took the helm of cinematography in the series. On the other hand, Pepijn Van Looy of ‘My First Highway’ fame handled the production design. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the series is filmed.

Bristol, England

Most of the series is filmed in and around Bristol, a port city and a cultural hub in the southwestern part of England. The cast and crew toured all around the city, to capture its essence. Stokes Croft, the cultural quarter of the city, is featured in several scenes in the series. Situated north of Bristol city center, the district is familiar for its cluster of traders, and nightlife hubs. Some filming took place in York Road, a street in the neighborhood of Montpelier, north of Stokes Croft. Sequences were also filmed in the inner suburb of Clifton, especially in and around Victoria Square.

Home to an upscale community, Clifton is familiar with its affluent Georgian townhouses and leafy streets. Several sequences also feature Brandon Hill Park, a part located at Park Street in the heart of the city. The Cabot Tower that lies at the summit of the hill presents a bird’s eye view of the city. Moreover, the crew filmed along Clarence Road, situated on the River Avon in Redcliffe, near the Langton Street Bridge. Additional filming took place in the city’s shopping district in Broadmead. The crew visited The Horsefair, the bustling shopping hub within Broadmead, to capture a few sequences.

Brussels, Belgium

Additionally, to aid the drug dealing aspect of the story, the production team sometimes had to venture out to international territories. With director Jan Matthys also being of Belgian descent, it seems that the series has strong Belgian connections. While the country also features in the story, scenes that are supposed to be set in Bristol are also filmed in the country. Most of the scenes were filmed in Brussels, the capital of the country and the historic center of the Brussels-Capital Region.

