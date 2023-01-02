Where is Beyond Oak Island Filmed?

A spin-off of the long-running show ‘The Curse of Oak Island,’ History’s ‘Beyond Oak Island’ is a reality television series developed by Kevin Burns that follows a team of experts as they go in search of treasures and historical artifacts outside of Canada’s Oak Island. The show takes us on various adventurous quests across the globe while the experts collect clues and reveal numerous intriguing details about the treasures in order to keep their hunt on and alive.

While the interesting format of the reality series keeps us hooked through each episode, the multitude of locations that the experts travel to during their quests is enough to make one wonder where ‘Beyond Oak Island’ is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Beyond Oak Island Filming Locations

‘Beyond Oak Island’ is filmed in Florida, Newfoundland and Labrador, Texas, Missouri, Massachusetts, Arizona, Lake Michigan, Utah, and North Carolina, specifically in Sebastian, Mineral Wells, Tampa, Key West, Newfoundland, Oderin Island, Carbonear, Mineral Springs, El Paso, Kansas City, Cape Cod, and Poverty Island.

The shooting for the sophomore iteration seemingly took place around the summer of 2021. As for the principal photography for the third round of the History show, it possibly commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, let’s familiarize ourselves with all the specific sites that appear in ‘Beyond Oak Island.’

Sebastian, Florida

Many key portions of ‘Beyond Oak Island’ are lensed in Sebastian, a city in Florida’s Indian River County. Several sequences for the episode about the 1715 Treasure Fleet in season 2 were recorded on location in Capt Hirams Resort at 1580 US-1 in Sebastian.

Other Locations in Florida

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Beyond Oak Island’ also travels to other locations across Florida. For instance, they shot various key scenes for season 2 in and around the HauntedHillHouse at 501 Northeast 1st Street in Mineral Wells. In addition, during the filming schedule, they are spotted taping many portions in the city of Tampa and the island city of Key West, specifically in Mel Fisher’s Treasures at 613 Duval Street.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Across the seasons, the cast and crew members of ‘Beyond Oak Island’ have utilized numerous locales of Newfoundland and Labrador for lensing many parts of the reality series. They include the large island of Newfoundland and Oderin Island in western Placentia Bay. Moreover, Stone Jug at 232 Water Street in the town of Carbonear serves as an important filming site for the show as well.

Texas

Additional portions of ‘Beyond Oak Island’ are also taped across Texas, the second largest state in the United States in terms of area and population. A few pivotal sequences for the reality show are recorded in the ghost town of Mineral Springs in Texas’ Panola County and the city of El Paso, which is also the county seat of El Paso county.

Kansas City, Missouri

To tape some important scenes for season 2, the cast and crew members of ‘Beyond Oak Island’ traveled to Kansas City. Also known as the City of Fountains, Kansas City is where the experts searched for two 19th-century wrecks filled with American history and lost riches in the sophomore season.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

In order to look for treasure and artifacts related to the Whydah shipwreck, the experts stopped by the peninsula of Cape Cod, which extends into the Atlantic Ocean from the southeast region of mainland Massachusetts. Thanks to its gorgeous beaches, historic significance, and maritime character, Cape Cod is a popular tourist destination, especially during the summer months.

Other Locations in the US

The filming unit of ‘Beyond Oak Island’ also utilizes the locales of numerous other locations across the United States. They include Arizona and several sites in Lake Michigan, including Poverty Island. Furthermore, Utah and the swamps of North Carolina serve as pivotal production locations for the History series as well.

