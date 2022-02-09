Where Was Blacklight Filmed?

Directed by Mark Williams, ‘Blacklight’ is a gripping thriller movie that revolves around Travis Block, an FBI operative, as his cover is blown following the discovery of a deadly conspiracy. Although Travis is determined to stop the affair, he soon realizes he is in over his head as the issue has spread to the highest ranks! The film stars the incredible Liam Neeson alongside other talents like Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Quinn, and Claire van der Boom.

An out-and-out action movie set in an urban environment, ‘Blacklight is sure to keep you entertained till the end credits. However, if you are wondering where some of the breathtaking scenes were shot at, we have you covered!

Blacklight Filming Locations

The major portion of ‘Blacklight is set in urban cities. The production team chose the island continent of Australia as the primary filming location of the film. As Australia is a diverse country, it suited the needs of the producers and helped them deliver a move that is quite visually stimulating from time to time! Filming commenced in November 2020 and continued for a few months, concluding in early 2021. Let’s take a closer look at the filming locations, shall we?

Melbourne, Australia

Located in the southeastern part of the country, Melbourne served as one of the major shooting sites of the film. For the purpose of filming, the crew utilized the numerous resources and facilities available in the city. Moreover, as a modern metropolitan, Melbourne suited the theme of the movie extremely well and provided some of the perfect backdrops for the action scenes. The filming crew utilized numerous indoor and outdoor locations in and around the city, including the locality of Lower Plenty.

Additionally, reports state that ‘Blacklight’ is the first film to be shot inside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre as a production site. Located at 1 Convention Centre Place in South Wharf, it served as a stand-in for numerous indoor scenes. The team also shot several scenes in other locations in and around the city of Melbourne. In Mt. Macedon, located a few miles northwest of Melbourne, a local swimming hole was transformed into an American trailer park.

The movie also filmed a few scenes at the Highpoint Shopping Centre in Maribyrnong, located within the metropolitan area of Melbourne. The neighborhood of Collingwood and the suburbs of Noble Park, Coburg, and Glenroy also served as shooting sites for the film.

Canberra, Australia

The capital city of Australia, Canberra, is known for its eclectic mix of cultures, ethnicities, and traditions. Moreover, it also offers top-of-the-line filming facilities, and the city itself is set in the lap of nature, making it a favorite among producers. Thus, it is no surprise that Canberra has hosted crews for productions like ‘Galore,’ ‘Secret City,’ and ‘Total Control.’ In ‘Blacklight,’ the production team shot an intense and action-filled car chase scene on streets such as Binara, Bunda, and Allara outside Casino Canberra and the Crowne Plaza, doubling up for the streets of Washington DC.

Read More: Best Action Thriller Movies of All Time