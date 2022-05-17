Where is Buy It or Build It Filmed?

HGTV collaborates with the LaMont brothers to bring forward ‘Buy It or Build It,’ a home improvement reality show. As you must have guessed already, the show follows the LaMont brothers — Chris and Calvin LaMont — who are licensed contractors with several years of experience in the field under their belt. Both Chris and Calvin tend to prefer taking different approaches when dealing with properties. On one hand, Chris focuses on finding built-up properties for the clients and renovating them according to their tastes and preferences. On the other hand, Calvin is someone who prefers to build new properties from the ground up.

They leave it up to their clients to decide whether they want to buy or build a property. After the clients come to a decision, the brothers work on delivering the dream home to their clients. ‘Buy It or Build It’ includes some photogenic shots of several properties as the brothers work their magic. Apart from the modern and elegant architecture, the feel-good ambiance of the series also keeps the viewers enthralled. If you are interested in knowing where the show is filmed, let’s traverse the locations!

Buy It or Build It Filming Locations

‘Buy It or Build It’ is filmed entirely in Texas, specifically in and around the city of Dallas. Located in the South Central region of the US, Texas consists of diverse landscapes that are common to the Sothern as well as Southwestern regions of the country. Filming for the inaugural iteration seemingly commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up by the second quarter of 2022. Now, allow us to take you to the specific locations where the home improvement show is filmed!

Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area, Texas

Since the series revolves around Dallas-based contractors, the production team seemingly utilizes Dallas and some nearby locations for taping the show. In early 2021, HGTV posted an ad through Squeaky Wheel Casting that they were searching for property-hunters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, who were trying to choose between having their property built from the ground up or buying to renovate.

In August 2021, the hosts and crew members were spotted renovating a closet design shop named Dallas Closet Design, which is located at 6201 Technology Drive #106 in Frisco. It seems that the LaMont brothers also made a stop at Ebby Halliday to tweak a few things for the corporate headquarters. The office is situated at 5560 Tennyson Parkway Suite 100 in Plano.

Located in the Texas Blackland Prairies region, the metropolitan area’s economy, which is also known as Silicon Prairie, is heavily dependent on banking, insurance, technology, energy, medical research, logistics, healthcare, commerce, and telecommunications. When it comes to the climate, Dallas-Fort Worth area tends to have a humid subtropical climate, which makes for an ideal filming location all year round. Over the years, the metropolitan area has featured in several reality shows other than ‘Buy It or Build It,’ including ‘The Dude Perfect Show,’ ‘Storage Wars: Texas,’ ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ and ‘The First 48.’

