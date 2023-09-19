Where is Caitlin From Intervention Now?

A&E’s reality show ‘Intervention’ delves into the lives of individuals struggling with drug or substance addiction, shedding light on their journeys and the challenges they face. The show offers viewers an in-depth look at the lives of these addicts before ultimately staging a critical intervention. During these interventions, professional interventionists guide the addict’s family and friends in confronting their loved one about their addiction, intending to convince them to seek treatment and turn their lives around.

Caitlin’s story on the 22nd season touched the heart of many viewers, as her journey to overcome addiction was both poignant and genuine. If you’re interested in learning more about her current situation and progress since her appearance on the show, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive into the details!

Caitlin’s Intervention Journey

Caitlin’s early life was marked by the love and care of her adoptive parents in Ontario. She was known for her intelligence and wit, making her quite a bright child. However, her life took a turn when her parents decided to divorce when she was just 14 years old. This significant change in her family structure had a noticeable impact on her. Initially, her parents attempted to share custody of her, but Caitlin started to withdraw as the separation unfolded. Eventually, she expressed her desire to live with her mother. Two years later, her father decided to move in with his new wife, which added to the mental challenges Caitlin was facing.

During her 11th grade, Caitlin and her mother unexpectedly encountered her biological mother in a grocery store. Caitlin recognized her instantly because she had seen photos of her birth mother in family albums the latter had sent. She quickly developed a fondness for her biological mother and spent a lot of time with her, but the emotional toll of this relationship was significant. As a result, she ended up attending the first semester of her 11th grade online. Despite these challenges, Caitlin managed to graduate and was even accepted into a university nursing program.

In the episode, Caitlin shared that she worked hard to pay her way through university, secured an apartment, bought a car, and graduated from nursing school with excellent grades. She achieved her dream of landing a job at a psychiatry hospital as a nurse and started living the life she had always desired. However, it was after getting this job that she began to party frequently and made a friend who was using drugs at the time. One unfortunate night, while out for a drive with this friend, she tried cocaine for the first time, and this quickly escalated into frequent and addictive use.

Caitlin’s life took another bad turn when her best friend overdosed on a combination of fentanyl and cocaine and did not survive. This traumatic experience left her feeling guilty, as she believed she missed the opportunity to save him. In an attempt to cope with her emotions, she turned to drug use even more heavily. Her drug abuse led to violent behavior, and by 2019, she had accumulated approximately 17 charges against her, including assault and assault with a weapon. She even resorted to stealing liquor from a store and ended up spending some time in jail. During this period, living with her mother and having no contact with her father, it seemed like she was on a dangerous path towards losing her life due to her addiction.

With the guidance of professional interventionist Maureen Brine, Caitlin’s friends and family, including her father, came together to express their concerns and urge her to seek the help she so desperately needed. Initially, she was resistant and dismissed their concerns. However, in a private conversation with Maureen, she admitted that she felt incapable of helping herself anymore. With some encouragement and a plan to take things one step at a time, she agreed to participate in a detox program for 7 days.

Where is Caitlin Now?

Caitlin’s week-long stay at the private institute left her feeling optimistic about the potential outcomes of treatment. She then continued her recovery journey at Cedars at Cobble Hill, spending two months there and experiencing a significant improvement in her overall health. She expressed a desire to rebuild her relationship with her mother and work on mending her relationship with her father.

In 2019 Caitlin faced a relapse and as of 2021, she has been living on the streets and has declined further treatment. We can only hope that she finds the strength and determination to improve her health and overall well-being, not just for her sake but also for the sake of her family. Recovery can be an incredibly challenging journey, but her previous resilience gives us reason to remain optimistic about her future.

