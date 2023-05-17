Where is Carmen From Working: What We Do All Day Now?

Netflix’s ‘Working: What We Do All Day’ features Barack Obama as the host of the documentary series as the former President of the United States of America meets up with people working numerous types of jobs. Inspired by the concept of the eponymous 1974 non-fiction book by Studs Terkel, the show introduces viewers to a variety of people who share their personal and professional stories with the whole world. Carmen was among those who took part in the project and became beloved by many. For those wondering about her current whereabouts, worry not because we have your back!

Who is Carmen?

While on the show, Carmen shared that she used to live in public/project housing. However, one day, she came back home from school and learned that there had been a shooting where she lived. This particular incident shook her as Carmen realized that she wanted to change the direction her life was taking and did not want to continue living in a similar manner. This is perhaps one of the main reasons why, as of writing, Carmen ensures that she lives in a safe and friendly neighborhood.

Through much determination and hard work, Carmen completed high school and was able to gain a degree in dentistry. However, due to a knee injury, she had to take a break. After her leg was operated on, Carmen tried to make a comeback, but her leg would start hurting when she had to stand for long. This meant that she had to give up dentistry as a profession, which was far from ideal for her as the job apparently paid about $30 per hour.

In order to keep paying the bills and ensure that her business as a business artist remains afloat, Carmen started to work as a delivery Driver for Uber. She also took up a job in the field of home health tech. She shared that her earnings from Uber Eats are not as much as some might think because the work is not as simple as one might think. Often, there are on-road delays and waiting times at restaurants that add up to several wasted hours.

Where is Carmen Now?

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Carmen has seeming continued her work as a makeup artist. She shared in the documentary show that she enjoyed doing makeup. It all seemingly started when people around her began to compliment her on her skills in the field and requested that she do their makeup. When the requests kept piling in, Carmen decided to create a booking link and share it publically, leading to her earnings from working as a makeup artist.

As of writing, Carmen seems to be working hard to keep her work and business going. She has expressed her desire to have a mentor as she is attempting to establish a business and needs a steady source of income from the same. One study rar of sunshine in Carmen’s life is her daughter, Aubrey-Gabriella, whom the budding makeup artist adores from all of her heart. The two seem to have an unshakable and adorable bond. We wish Carmen and her loved ones the very best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

