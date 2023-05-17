Where is Chandra From Working: What We Do All Day Now?

Natarajan “Chandra” Chandrasekaran is a business icon whose presence on Netflix’s ‘Working: What We Do All Day’ allowed viewers to get to know his thought process intimately. The documentary series explores the concept presented by Studs Terkel in his eponymous 1974 non-fiction book and features Barack Obama. Given the impact that Chandra himself has had on the world, people are eager to learn more about him and his current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Natarajan Chandrasekaran?

Born on June 2, 1963, Chandra grew up on his father’s farm. Surrounded by hardworking people in the early years of his life, he especially admired his mother, who helped manage the farm work and took care of him and his five siblings. Chandra completed his schooling at a state government school in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, India. He went on to join the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and earned his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences. This was followed by his 1986 graduation from the Regional Engineering College (now the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli, India) with a Master of Computer Applications degree.

Chandra joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987 as an intern and rose through the ranks thanks to his determination and the opportunities that came his way. Having become the COO and Executive Director of TCS, he became the company’s CEO on October 6, 2009. As the CEO and Managing Director of TCS, he became an Additional Director on Tata Sons Board on October 25, 2016. He was appointed the Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017, though his ascension was shrouded in legal trouble given how his predecessor, Cyrus Mistry, was removed via a vote of no-confidence.

Over the years, Chandra has been honored multiple times for his work in the field of business. The former Chairman of Tata Motors and Tata Global Beverages is the first-ever person of non-Parsi ethnicity who became the Chairman of Tata Sons. In March 2022, he was given the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, which is the third-most prestigious civilian award in the country. On the non-business ideas of things, Chandra enjoys outdoor activities, including running. His personal best is apparently completing the 2014 TCS New York City Marathon in 5 hours and 52 seconds. Additionally, he enjoys photography and music.

Where is Natarajan Chandrasekaran Now?

As of writing, Chandra is based in Mumbai, India, and enjoys spending time with his wife, Lalitha Chandrasekaran. Though their wedding was an arranged marriage, the two confessed to liking each other very much and have bonded over their shared love for outdoor activities. Given the sheer size of Tata Sons, Chandra is responsible for overseeing the operation of more than 100 companies that come under the organization’s umbrella.

On December 1, 2022, India took over the presidency of G20, leading Chandra to become the Chair of B20 India, which makes him responsible for helping the business agenda that the country will follow during its term as the leader of the group of 20 countries. Additionally, the businessman is a board member of the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow, India, and is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Read More: Where is Carmen From Working: What We Do All Day Now?