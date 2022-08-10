Where Is Chef Rafael Gomes From Iron Chef: Brazil Now?

Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef: Brazil‘ is an interesting competitive cooking reality show that brings together a group of stalwarts, aka Iron Chefs, from the Brazilian food industry and has them face off against rising stars who have just about started putting their mark on the culinary scene of the country. Interestingly, each episode features a challenger taking on an Iron Chef in a themed battle that thoroughly tests one’s mettle, talent, and perseverance. Moreover, the show even has a surprise up its sleeve as the challenger with the highest number of points get to face five Iron Chefs in the finale for a chance to win the trophy.

Fans were pretty excited from ‘Iron Chef: Brazil’ season 1 presented Rafael Gomes as one of the challengers ready to fight for the Iron Chef trophy. While Rafael is known for being a specialist in French cuisine, he was also crowned the winner on season 3 of ‘MasterChef Profissionais,’ making him a household name in the country. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, fans are curious to find out where he is at present. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Chef Rafael Gomes’ Iron Chef: Brazil Journey

A well-known name in the Brazilian food industry, Chef Rafael Gomes began his cooking journey in the United States but later expanded his empire to France, where he established his own restaurant. When given a chance to prove his worth on episode 4 of ‘Iron Chef: Brazil,’ Rafael took on Iron Chef Giovanna Grossi, who is also known as one of the judges of the biennial world chef championship, Bocuse d’Or. Interestingly, both chefs were given the common ingredient of mushrooms and asked to present their most impressive dishes to the judges.

Witnessing Rafael work in the kitchen was jaw-dropping, to say the least, as he had everything down to the tip of his fingers. His incredible skill and mastery over the recipes became quite apparent when he began churning out one exquisite dish after the other, giving the more experienced Iron Chef a run for her money. Although Chef Giovanna did her best and also produced quite a few incredible dishes, Rafael had an edge since the judges were in love with his presentation, style, and flavor. Thus, ultimately, Rafael won the challenge with 90 points and subsequently became the one to face five Iron Chefs in the season finale.

Although the final challenge was humongous, as Rafael faced five top stalwarts of the Brazilian culinary industry, he put his best foot forward and never backed away from the challenge. The challenger, along with his assistants, put up a valiant fight and produced some beautiful dishes, which were praised by the judges unanimously. However, the challenge ultimately proved too tough, as Rafael bowed out after scoring just 93 points to the Iron Chefs’ 95.

Where Is Chef Rafael Gomes Now?

At present, Chef Rafael Gomes has spread his culinary empire over two continents and shuttles between his establishments in Paris and Brazil. Although Rafael started his cooking journey in the United States, he soon made his way to France and began working at the restaurant de Colagreco, Le Mirazur in Menton. Subsequently, he developed and became the head chef at the Paris-based restaurant Grand Coeur before establishing his own restaurant, Itacoa.

Currently, Rafael owns and operates two Itacoa branches in Paris and Rio, along with the Rio-based Porquinho, a pork specialty restaurant. Additionally, he is also planning to launch his fourth restaurant, Tiara, which from the looks of it, will provide a fine dining experience. On the other hand, Rafael is also quite happy in his personal life as he seems to be in a loving relationship with his partner, Fernanda Rubatino, and has built up a home surrounded by friends and family. It honestly is lovely to witness Rafael achieve further success, and we would like to wish him the very best for the years to come.

