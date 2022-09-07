Where Is Chef Yoshihiro Iami Now?

Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ is an exciting food reality show that goes on a quest to discover the best pizzas from around the world. Apart from documenting the process of making the pies as well as focusing on how each pizzeria is run, the show introduced us to several top-rung chefs who have given the dish their own twist. Moreover, even though pizzas remain the primary focus throughout the season, we also get a sneak peek into each chef’s life, helping us connect with them on a deeper level.

Japanese pizza maestro, Yoshihiro Iami, is known for his delicious pizzas, which use all-natural ingredients. Moreover, Iami has also managed to make his pizza fit inside a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner. Hence, with fans interested to know more about Iami’s life, we decided to jump in and find out where he is at present!

Who Is Chef Yoshihiro Iami?

Chef Yoshihiro Iami grew up in the countryside in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture and mentioned that he formed a close bond with nature from quite a young age. Talking about his younger years in an interview, Iami mentioned how he remembers walking through the countryside and reveling in the beauty of nature in his childhood. In fact, he even loved building small fires in his family’s garden, a practice he has since incorporated into his wood-fire cooking.

Surprisingly, even though Iami had an intimate relationship with nature, he wasn’t really interested in being a chef until his early 20s. The chef mentioned that around the age of 23, he was working as a service person in a hotel in Nagano when he visited a pizza restaurant named, Enboca and fell in love with the food. Although Iami did not think much about it at that time, the taste and experience lingered on his tongue, and the Japanese native knew that he was destined for such a job.

Thus, quitting his job at the hotel, Iami went back to Enboca and began training under the chef there. Although he never attended culinary school or had formal training, Iami discovered that he was naturally gifted as a chef. Thus, after being taught the basics by the chef at Enboca, he went back to Kyoto and established his restaurant, Monk, near Ginkakuji in 2015. Since then, Monk has been known for its all-natural and fresh fare, which includes delicious vegetables, traditional Japanese dishes, and of course, Iami’s famous pizza.

In fact, Iami mentioned that the menu in his restaurant changes with the season and is often dependent on the fresh produce available in the market at a given time. Moreover, the Japanese chef has also managed to put his own twist on pizza and has incorporated it into the traditional multi-course Japanese dinner, also known as kaiseki.

Where Is Chef Yoshihiro Iami Now?

Over the years, Monk has been known to provide its patrons with an incredible culinary experience that is almost impossible to find anywhere else in the world. Moreover, Chef Yoshihiro Iami has also been lauded for his efforts, and apart from winning several awards and accolades, he has also been featured in prestigious and popular publications.

At present, Iami resides in Kyoto with his loving family, and viewers will be glad to know that he even became a father to a baby boy in 2020. Interestingly, the Japanese chef is quite hands-on when it comes to his restaurant, Monk, and even goes to the market every morning to source the ingredients for the day.

Additionally, Iami also published his book ‘monk: Light and Shadow on the Philosopher’s Path’ as well as another cookbook in 2021, both of which have been appreciated greatly by critics. Witnessing Iami’s success and philosophy is truly inspiring, and we wish him all the happiness for the years to come.

