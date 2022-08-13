Where Is Christopher Essex From Cosmic Love Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Cosmic Love‘ is an interesting dating reality show that revolves around four individuals or elements as they try and find their perfect partners from a group of sixteen single contestants. However, the “Astro Chamber” helps the elements in their journey by providing guidance and even revealing their astrologically perfect matches. Still, with matters of the heart being quite unpredictable, it is intriguing to see if one can depend solely on Astrology for love.

Interestingly, “Cosmic Love’ wasn’t Christopher J. Essex’s first foray into the entertainment industry, as fans recognized the Nashville-based country musician. However, even though the reality star was ready to wear his heart on his sleeve, things soon began going downhill, making us curious about his current whereabouts. Well, let’s take a look at Chris E’s journey throughout the season and find out where he is at present, shall we?

Christopher J. Essex’s Cosmic Love Journey

Interestingly, it did not take long for Chris E. and New York City resident Maria Rodriguez to gravitate toward each other, and the latter even chose the Nashville resident as her first date. Surprisingly, the date turned out to be perfect, and Maria knew that she had to explore a connection with Chris E. even if their astrological charts weren’t a complete match. Thus, she was pretty disappointed when the “Astro Chamber” revealed Caleb as her first perfect match.

Even though Maria was intrigued by her matches and even thought about pursuing a romantic connection with her third match, Chris R, she was unable to put Chris E. out of her mind, and their relationship kept getting stronger with each passing day. In fact, at one point in time, Maria was ready to disregard all the astrological guidance if it meant that she and Chris E. could be together. Nevertheless, the “Astro Chamber” soon rewarded her commitment by revealing Chris E. as Maria’s fourth perfect match, to her utmost delight.

However, quite surprisingly, Maria and Chris E.’s connection began deteriorating once they got to know each other on a deeper level. Besides, with time, Maria realized she might be better off exploring other relationships. Interestingly, at this very time, the New York City resident began developing a promising bond with Chris Ragusa, and after witnessing how their wavelengths matched perfectly, Maria decided to eliminate Chris E. from the show.

Where Is Christopher J. Essex Now?

Once filming wrapped, Christopher J. Essex returned to the city of Nashville in Tennessee and kept himself busy furthering his career in music. In fact, he has made quite a name for himself in the industry and even released his new single “Lie With Me” in August 2022. Unfortunately, Chris E’s recent social media posts make the absence of a special someone pretty apparent, and that, coupled with no reports on his dating life, makes us assume that the reality star is still single. However, from the looks of it, Chris E. has currently surrounded himself with his loved ones and is enjoying life to the fullest.

