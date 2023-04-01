Where is Cobra From Hoarders Season 12 Now?

Since its inception in 2009, A&E’s ‘Hoarders‘ has remained a favorite among many who cannot help but be intrigued by the show’s concept. The people featured in the reality show, and their individual stories easily capture the attention of the viewers for a variety of reasons. Consider season 12, episode 4 of the show, which revolves around Zee Cobra and how his hoarding tendencies threaten to create distance between him and his family. The whole tale, from start to finish, is a fascinating one and leaves many viewers wondering about what the reality TV star might be up to these days. Well, here is what we know about the same!

Zee Cobra’s Hoarders’ Journey

A retired wrestler and manager, Zee Cobra’s 37-acre property was undoubtedly one of the biggest houses featured in the A&E show. However, this also meant that the number of things to sort through in the house was nothing short of daunting. For Cobra, things became an issue when his son William and the latter’s girlfriend Tykarra stated that he would have to start living in a much healthier environment if he wanted to be involved in the life of his soon-to-be-born granddaughter.

Having grown up with a close connection to his parents, Cobra did not want to be estranged from any member of his family, especially his future darling grandchild. As such, he decided to buckle up and hopefully declutter the house. However, when psychologist Dr. David Tolin first arrived at the wrestler’s property, he was concerned about Cobra’s drowsiness. While the latter claimed that he had been drinking last night, the medical expert was concerned that his client might be low on sugar due to the combination of drinking and diabetes, given Cobra’s various health issues.

Apart from his main house, Cobra also had a barn and a trailer, all of which were filled with various things. With more than 15 cars and a bunch of clutter, the condition of his home was hardly what one would call livable. Not only was the wrestler’s house suffering from the lack of maintenance, but it was also infested with bugs and rodents, leading to a filthy environment full of feces and urine.

Due to a heavy rainstorm, the cleaning process was delayed significantly, though it also helped Dorothy Breininger and her team realize that the roof of Cobra’s house was severely damaged and was letting the rain in. Apart from William and Tykarra, we also get to see the wrestler’s friends, JR and Rob Noxious. As the house cleared up, there were many emotional moments, like the time when Cobra spread his mother’s ashes. In order to celebrate his success, Dr. Tolin and Dorothy gave the wrestler a gold champion belt for “de-hoarding,” which certainly seemed to delight many.

Where is Zee Cobra Now?

As of writing, it seems like Cobra seems to be doing well in his life. Shortly after his cleaning spree, William and Tykarra welcomed their baby girl into the world. Given the lengths Cobra went to to be a part of his granddaughter’s life, we are sure that he was more than happy to be a grandfather. Based in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, the wrestler seemingly retains his sense of humor and style, though he does not seem to be much of a social media user. We wish him and his family the very best and hope that they continue to find joy in each other’s company.

