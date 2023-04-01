Where is Tim From Hoarders Season 12 Now?

Given the nature of A&E’s ‘Hoarders,’ numerous stories have left fans with mixed feelings. Since its premiere in 2009, the reality show has introduced viewers to a variety of people whose words and actions often become a subject of contemplation for those in the audience. In season 12, episode 6, the public gets to meet Tim, whose hoarding activities started to impact those around him, including his immediate family, severely. If you are curious about what he might be up to these days, we are here to explore the same!

Tim’s Hoarders’ Journey

Over the course of 52 years, Tim has accumulated a huge amount of objects, including various vehicles, electrical devices, and many other things. A former psychologist, he wanted to work on a variety of objects, given his experience with working with things like air conditioners. He stated that his wife, Wilhelmina, initially ensured that his hoarding did not enter their house. However, after her 2001 Catatonia diagnosis, her mental health started to deteriorate, which led Tim to bring things into the home.

During the production of the A&E series, he shared that he had been at odds with the local Code Enforcement for about 30 decades. However, recent events led him to believe that he might lose his two houses should he not clear up the clutter. He also realized that he would have to let go of certain objects as he would not be able to complete all of his planned projects. For the cleaning process, Tim was joined by his brother Steve, sister Betsy, and nephew Nathan, the latter of whom was actually living in one of Tim’s houses at the time.

Both Dr. Robin Zasio and Cory Chalmers struggled to find a comfortable chemistry with Tim, given his reluctance to admit that his hoarded stuff might not be as valuable as he thought. On more than one occasion, he seemed inclined to discontinue the services provided by the experts. However, after the process was completed and his home was 45 tons lighter, Tim stated that he was highly grateful for the services provided, despite some of his disappointments.

Where is Tim Now?

Since his time on the show, Tim’s regrets regarding the whole process seemed to have only increased, apparently thinking of it as the “biggest mistake of his entire life.” Based in Citrus Heights, California, the former psychologist seems to have continued the cleaning process though the speed is quite slow for the same. He also did not avail of the aftercare facilities provided by the showrunners.

Tim’s on-screen appearance sparked much outrage among the fans, who took to the internet to express their disappointment in his behavior. In fact, one Reddit user claimed that the reality TV cast member was their uncle and that the internet’s rage was apparently not unfounded. They said that Betsy is their mother and that she left the show midway through as she was “triggered by what went down with her and her brothers, and leaving really was the best option for her.” However, it is hard to say just how legitimate this particular claim is.

Contrary to the opinions that fans have of Tim, they have only been complementary towards his wife Wilhelmina and expressed concern regarding her wellness. The two themselves were married to each other for 52 years during the show’s production and had known each other for about a year prior to tying the knot.

