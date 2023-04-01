Where is Forrest From Hoarders Season 12 Now?

A&E’s ‘Hoarders‘ introduces viewers to people across the USA whose lifestyle choices have made those around them very concerned. First released in 2009, the reality series is known for its unfiltered depiction of reality and the various attempts made by the experts to help the cast members. Consider Forrest Park, who was in season 12, episode 2 of the show and gained many followers due to his on-screen journey. Naturally, people are quite curious about what he is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Forrest Parker’s Hoarders’ Journey

As a young child, Forrest Parker grew up in government-owned housings, which are also known as projects. In fact, he would often tell his son, AJ Parker, the story about a pair of shows that he was unable to buy as a child due to financial constraints. After entering adulthood, Forrest worked hard and became a successful business owner with multiple ventures. With the means to afford everything that he wished for in his younger years, the entrepreneur developed a taste for finer things in life but slowly lost his sense of constraint.

Over the years, Forrest kept on accumulating various objects that suited his fancy, leading to a cluttered house. The mess in his house meant that he soon started getting daily fines from his area’s Homeowners Association. Moreover, his lifestyle contributed to the friction between him and his son. However, with the impending financial crisis, Forrest had to get organized and save his home. On his journey, he was accompanied by his son, as well as his friend Vista and co-worker Curtis.

Given the valuable nature of the majority of stuff that Forrest owned, the task of actually clearing up the clutter seemed harder than expected. With the help of the show’s experts, Dr. Robin Zasio and Matt Paxton, the homeowner did seem to be making progress. Due to his progress in life and fight against the dods, Forrest tried to give back as much to the community as possible, a sentiment that he felt pretty passionate about. Of course, towards the end of his time on the screen, the showrunners revealed that due to some health issues, Forrest’s eyesight had diminished severely.

Where is Forrest Parker Now?

Shortly after Forrest was seen on the A&E show, his son, AJ, created a fundraiser for his father. He shared that thanks to the reality show, Forrest made significant progress in order to repair his home and even had a new HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning System) system fit in. Apparently, the decluttering process had also been going steadily well. However, as of May 2021, there was apparently much left to be done in order to create a perfectly habitable living space.

It was also revealed that Forrest’s diminished eyesight was due to various health conditions, including diabetes. This meant that the business owner needed to put a significant amount of money into his healthcare and also required a companion dog. AJ requested everyone to help his father during such strenuous times and help him in a manner similar to how he had tried to help the community in the past. As of writing, the fundraiser has successfully completed its goal of $10,000.

Presently, Forrest seems to be affiliated with Boys and Girls Clubs of America and serves as the CEO for the Rappahannock Region and Regional Director for Greater Washington. He is also the CEO and Founder of FAP Consultants and Associates. The reality TV star also has a stepson named Leslie C. Myers and a stepsister called Diane Lambert Parker. Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, we offer our best wishes to Forrest and hope that his health keeps on improving every day.

