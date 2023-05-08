Where is Dancing Queens Filmed?

Bravo’s ‘Dancing Queens’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of six ballroom dancer friends — Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs, Pooja Mehta, and Sabrina Strasser — who try to balance their personal lives with their sheer dedication to dance. All of them are in pursuit of their desire to compete in Pro-Am World of Dance competitions around the country.

Pro-Am involves amateur dancers competing with some professional dancers, as the six dancer friends spend thousands of dollars on their hair, makeup, outfits, and expenses for their respective professional partners to practice, travel, and compete in the contest. Given the wide range of locations in the background, as the dancers train for their performances in the Bravo series, many viewers are bound to wonder where ‘Dancing Queens’ is shot. If you have the same question, let’s hunt down all the sites, shall we?

Dancing Queens Filming Locations

‘Dancing Queens’ is filmed in Arizona, New York, New Jersey, and Toronto, specifically in Scottsdale, New York City, and Haworth. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Bravo series seemingly commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the reality show!

Scottsdale, Arizona

Most of the scenes involving Colette Marotto and Pooja Mehta are lensed in the city of Scottsdale, which is situated in Arizona’s Maricopa County. Known as the West’s most western town, Scottsdale holds several festivals every year, including the Scottsdale Jaycees Parada del Sol, the Scottsdale Culinary Festival, and Scottsdale International Film Festival. As the production team travels across the city, you are likely to identify certain landmarks in the backdrop, such as George Ellis House, Frank Tilus House, and The Valley Field Riding and Polo Club of Scottsdale.

New York City, New York

As far as the portions involving the talented dancers Donie Burch and Gaëlle Benchetrit are concerned, they are taped in and around New York City. Also known as the Big Apple, NYC is home to over 2,000 arts and cultural organizations, with more than 500 art galleries. Some of the notable ones are the National Endowment for the Arts, Carnegie Hall, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Haworth, New Jersey

The borough of Haworth in New Jersey serves as one of the primary production locations for ‘Dancing Queens,’ especially the scenes involving Leonie Biggs and her new pro partner named Koysta Samarskyi. The borough is home to a number of parks and recreation areas, which might or might not feature in the reality series. Some of them are White Beeches Country Club, Haworth Swim Club, and Haworth Country Club.

Toronto, Ontario

The scenes involving Sabrina Strasser in Bravo’s ‘Dancing Queens’ were reportedly filmed in the city of Toronto. In particular, several pivotal portions of the show are recorded in Dance Life Studios North York at 4590 Dufferin Street in the former township and city of North York. Moreover, Toronto is home to more than fifty ballet and dance companies and numerous theaters, including the National Ballet of Canada, Roy Thomson Hall, the Princess of Wales Theatre, the Royal Alexandra Theatre, and Massey Hall.

