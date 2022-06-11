Where is Dark Winds Filmed?

Based on the ‘Leaphorn & Chee’ book series by Tony Hillerman, ‘Dark Winds’ is a crime drama thriller series that chronicles the cases assigned to two police officers named Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee. Created by Graham Roland, the narrative is set in the early 1970s and revolves around the two officers who search for clues in seemingly unrelated crimes while facing their past traumas and testing their respective spiritual beliefs.

The involvement of action sequences coupled with some gruesome and gory crimes in the storyline keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Moreover, the 1970s setting against several suitable backdrops, including the desert and barren lands, not just makes the narrative seem realistic but also fuels the viewers’ curiosity about the actual locations used to film the psychological thriller series. If you have questions regarding the same, allow us to share the necessary information to put your curiosities to bed!

Dark Winds Filming Locations

‘Dark Winds’ is filmed in New Mexico and Utah, particularly in Santa Fe County, Española, Cochiti Pueblo, Navajo Nation, Mexican Hat, and Monument Valley. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. One of the executive producers of the crime series, Chris Eyre, thanked New Mexico and Navajo Nation for giving his team a warm welcome.

Eyre said, “There is no better community or location that could properly serve the authentic storytelling, look, and feel necessary for ‘Dark Winds.’ This was our first and only choice, and we’re overwhelmed with the abundance of phenomenal talent and crew we are able to work alongside here.” Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that create the 1970s settings in the series!

Santa Fe County, New Mexico

Many pivotal sequences of ‘Dark Winds’ are lensed in Santa Fe County, the third-most populous county of New Mexico with the city of Santa Fe as its county seat. Specifically, the production team sets up camp in Camel Rock Studios, which is the first ever Native American-owned production studio. Located at 17486 US-84 in Santa Fe, it was a 1950s-era casino earlier that was converted into the expansive studio that it is today. In addition to half a dozen standing sets, the studio also consists of more than 100 acres of undeveloped land with different scenic aspects in its backlot area.

The cast and crew also shot some scenes in Tesuque Pueblo and Española. The former is an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Santa Fe County, while the latter is a city located primarily in Rio Arriba County but with its central and eastern sections in Santa Fe County.

Cochiti, New Mexico

For filming purposes, the production team traveled to Cochiti, a census-designated place in Sandoval County. Located a few miles southwest of Santa Fe, it is considered a historic district as it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Being a historic district makes it an ideal location to film a series such as ‘Dark Winds,’ which is set a few decades ago.

Kayenta, Navajo Nation

Since most of the narrative is set in the Navajo Nation, it is only fitting that the production team of ‘Dark Winds’ utilizes different locales across the Native American reservation. In particular, they reportedly filmed several pivotal sequences for the first season in Kayenta, a census-designated place in Navajo County, Arizona. Also known as Navajoland, Navajo Nation occupies portions of northwestern New Mexico, northeastern Arizona, and southeastern Utah.

San Juan County, Utah

A significant portion of the first season of ‘Dark Winds’ was also recorded in the southern region of San Juan County in Utah, including Mexican Hat and Monument Valley. While the former is a census-designated place, the latter is a region of the Colorado Plateau situated on the Utah-Arizona state line.

