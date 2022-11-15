Where is Diamond Robber Michael Young Now?

Beginning in late 2009, a group of thieves pulled off multiple sophisticated grab-and-dash diamond robberies all over the country while the authorities tried to connect everything. Eventually, they were helped by witness testimony that led to a group led by Michael Young, an ex-convict who planned out heists worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. ABC News’ ‘20/20: Diamonds Aren’t Forever’ focuses on how the police zeroed in on him and what happened in the aftermath. So, if you’re curious about the same, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Michael Young?

In December 2010, a well-dressed man walked into a jewelry store in Portland, Oregon, made away with diamonds worth about $150,000, fled the scene, and then got into a getaway car waiting for him. The authorities had to wait months for a tip, leading to a man named Victor Lupis, who said that the robberies were planned and carried out by a group of people led by Michael Young.

The others involved were later identified as Jack Cannon, Ernest Remor, and Trey Adams. Michael and Ernest had spent time in prison in the past trying to steal diamonds and then decided to take a hands-off approach. The authorities believed Michael was a manipulator who recruited people by promising money. He claimed to be from a crime family and threatened to retaliate if people went against him.

The authorities learned that Michael would generally go to the jewelry stores first, pretending to buy something while also making a note of the security. He was believed to have been sitting outside during the heist, orchestrating everything and communicating through a disposable phone. While Jack and Victor were called the runners who committed the actual crime, Ernest was the second-in-command, and Trey was the getaway driver.

The investigation revealed that the group started their spree in Florida, where they robbed a jewelry store in December 2009. While Michael planned everything, the others would execute. Before one theft in Vero Beach, Florida, the group shot each with a stun gun to understand how it felt. According to the authorities, Michael said the exercise was to “become one with the taser.” In that robbery, they shot the owner with a stun gun and made away with diamonds.

While in one theft, the group used a chihuahua as a distraction, and in another in Sanibel Island, Florida, Michael arranged for jet skis for two of them to get away. The authorities began closing in on their suspects after a heist in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Jack Cannon came in posing as a husband looking to buy a ring for his wife for their anniversary. He left behind a wine bottle and a fingerprint on it. The bottle was traced to a local store where he was caught on camera buying it. Furthermore, a business card that Jack left behind had a phone number of a prepaid phone traced to a local store; Ernie bought them.

Where is Michael Young Today?

By the time the authorities arrested the men in Salem, Oregon, in July 2011, they had been involved in another heist in Bend, Oregon. The investigation revealed that the group sold the stolen diamonds at a store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In all, Michael and his crew robbed 27 jewelry stores across Oregon, Nevada, Tennessee, and Florida, netting around $3.4 million. Part of the group’s undoing came from them leading flashy lives, posting those images on social media, and owning expensive items.

In one photo, Michael was seen resting his head on a stack of money. In February 2015, he was sentenced to serve nine and a half years in federal prison for orchestrating the heists. Then 40 years old, Michael was apologetic in court, saying, “I failed so many people. This has been an extreme wake-up. I wish I’d had this wake-up when I was 20 years old.” The judge believed Michael was sincere and shaved six months off the 10-year sentence he was considering.

As for his current whereabouts, Michael was released from federal detention on August 8, 2019, and has kept a low profile since then. The 51-year-old appears to be spending time with his family, especially his young daughter, and from what we can tell, he lives in Oregon these days. Not much else is known about his recent personal or professional experiences.

