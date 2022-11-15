Where is Ex-Diamond Robber Victor Lupis Now?

ABC News’ ‘20/20: Diamonds Aren’t Forever’ delves into a string of diamond heists across several states that finally ended with the thieves being arrested in July 2011. But before that, the authorities were primarily helped by Victor Lupis, who used to be a part of the group and told police about how they work. Ultimately, Victor’s cooperation was crucial in the police identifying the ring members and putting them behind bars. So, if you’re wondering how Victor’s life has shaped out since then, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Victor Lupis?

Victor Lupis was originally from New York before his mother moved the family to Charlotte, North Carolina, before his senior year in high school. In the time after that, he began selling drugs, and by 25, he was part of a notorious group of thieves that specialized in stealing diamonds from high-end jewelry stores. On December 15, 2010, Victor walked into a jewelry store in Portland, Oregon, looking the part of a shopper looking for expensive jewelry.

Victor gained the clerk’s trust and then asked her if he could compare two diamonds by holding them. Soon after, he bolted out of the store worth $150,000 of jewelry and ran into an office building. Victor was then picked up by another member who drove the getaway vehicle. The authorities didn’t catch a break until a few months later when they identified Victor as the thief. By then, he was in prison in North Carolina after being arrested for assault.

Victor then cooperated with the police, rattling off the names of the people involved. He identified Michael Young as the ringleader and the risk reducer. According to Victor, Michael went to the Portland store after the robbery to wipe off Victor’s prints on the front door. The others were Jack Cannon, a runner who committed the crimes, Ernest Remor, the second-in-command, and Trey Adams, the getaway driver.

The group had carried out several jewelry store heists in multiple states; Victor joined them after Jack was arrested in Florida but made bond and disappeared. He added that everything was planned meticulously; he was even told what to say, and his identity was different. In the Portland jewelry store, Victor said he was an architect named Jason Shaw. Eventually, he left the group because he felt they were becoming more violent.

Victor said, “I didn’t want anything to do with them, you know. I was fine, you know, I was back working. I know they were out there making a lot of money, and they were bragging about it.” The group was eventually arrested in Oregon, but not before carrying out several more heists. Over a span of about a year and a half, the group pulled off 27 robberies in different states and made off with diamonds worth millions.

Where is Victor Lupis Now?

Victor’s life was briefly in danger when Trey’s girlfriend, Brittany Ladd, tried to hire a hitman to prevent Victor from testifying. However, an undercover operation led to her arrest. Victor was ultimately sentenced to serve 22 months in prison after taking his cooperation into account. While in prison, he turned to religion. Victor said, “I started getting discipleship materials and read whatever I could get my hands on.”

Since Victor’s release, he has turned his life around. He currently resides in Tampa, Florida, and is the founder and CEO of a successful roofing company called Dynasty Building Solutions. He is married to a woman named Brooke, and they celebrated their third anniversary this year. Additionally, he is a proud, loving father to his children and has maintained a unique friendship with Eric McDaniel, one of the detectives who interviewed him during the case.

