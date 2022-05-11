Where is Disney+’s The Quest Filmed?

The revival version of the eponymous series, ‘The Quest’ is a fantasy competition series revived by the showrunners Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. It involves eight teenagers who embark on an adventurous journey in the fictional land of Everealm. When the fantastical realm is threatened by an evil Sorceress, the group of teenagers, who are known as the Paladins, must complete a set of challenges in order to restore peace to Everealm. The original storyline is scripted and contestants have to interact with the actors throughout, but the challenges and eliminations are genuine as they depend on the contestants’ skills and decisions.

Most of the new version’s game structure is adapted from the original one, but the focus on the scripted narrative is way more significant, unlike the previous iteration. Apart from the unique format of the competition series, what grabs the attention of the viewers is the fully immersive fantasy world of Everealm that the series is set in. As the contestants move around the fictional land and face different challenges against the backdrop of new settings, it is natural for your curiosity to fill up to the brim. Well, we have the information that will put your curiosities to bed!

The Quest Filming Locations

‘The Quest’ is filmed on location in Calistoga, California, specifically in Castello di Amorosa. As per reports, the producers wanted to film the revival series at Burg Kreuzenstein, which is where the original 2014 version of ‘The Quest’ was filmed. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to move production to Calistoga. The principal photography for the first season of the new version of the fantasy competition series commenced in January 2021 and wrapped up in March 2021. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations that stand in for the magical and fantastical Everealm.

Castello di Amorosa, Napa County

The production team of ‘The Quest’ sets up camp in Castello di Amorosa, which is a winery in the city of Calistoga in Napa County. Located at 4045 Street Helena Highway in Calistoga, the authentically-styled 13th-century Tuscan castle winery makes for the ideal filming site for a fantastical show such as ‘The Quest,’ thanks to the its unique setting.

Before the winery was open to the public in 2007, the property was part of an estate owned by Edward Turner Bale. In 1993, Dario Sattui, whose family has a history of owning wineries, purchased the land and built the castle with the winery inside it; and construction started in 1995. The interior of the castle consists of 107 rooms on a total of 8 levels, above as well as below ground. The historical significance and the features of the castle play a big role in doubling up for the fantasy world of Everealm.

We had a TV crew staying with us for two months filming The Quest at the Castillo di Amorosa. They were a great crew and we hosted a barbecue for them with our chef, Jim, making a great tri-tip dinner. pic.twitter.com/Jz0FJP0yvL — The Inn on Pine (@TheInnonPine1) March 13, 2021

Even though the small city of Calistoga has a total area of just 2.6 square miles, it is frequented by several filmmakers every once in a while for filming purposes. Over the years, the city has featured in all kinds of movies and TV shows, including ‘Bedtime Stories,’ ‘Wine Country,’ ‘The Animal,’ and ‘Bottle Shock.’

