Where is Disney+’s Willow Filmed?

Created by Jonathan Kasdan, Disney+’s ‘Willow’ is a fantasy action-adventure series that is based on and a sequel to the classic 1988 eponymous film by Ron Howard. Set more than two decades after the events of the original movie, the series follows the same magician Willow Ufgood who joined forces with an infant girl to help save the world from the evil queen several years ago.

After all these years, he is called upon to come clutch for their world yet again. Now, he must assemble a group of heroes and embark on an adventurous yet dangerous journey to unknown lands full of mystical creatures. The action-packed and magical narrative filled with different kinds of mystical creatures keeps the viewers hooked on the series through each episode. In the meanwhile, the epic setting of the fantastical world is bound to make you curious to know all about the actual filming sites of ‘Willow.’ If that’s the case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Willow Filming Locations

‘Willow’ is filmed in Wales, particularly in several areas of South Wales and North Wales. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the fantasy series commenced in June 2021 and wrapped up after about eight months of shooting, in early 2022. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the magical world to get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Disney+ series!

South Wales, Wales

A majority of ‘Willow’ is lensed across South Wales, a loosely defined region of Wales located in the southern region of the nation, as the name suggests. The filming unit utilizes the facilities of Dragon Studios, located on the outskirts of Bridgend, in Pencoed, Bridgend County Borough. As per reports, a medieval village set is constructed at the studio for shooting purposes. The film studio is home to five purpose-built studios, expansive office areas, and a massive backlot, offering all the necessary features and services required by any kind of production.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew were spotted taping some key scenes for season 1 in Carmarthenshire, specifically in Pendine Sands where they shot shoreline scenes that includes a rider on a horseback. They also seemingly record some scenes in the village of Pendine. For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Willow’ also sets up camp at several sites in Merthyr Tydfil County Borough. They include Morlais Quarry at 4 Pontsticill Road, Morlais Castle in Pontsarn Close, Pontsticill reservoir, and the village of Pontsticill.

Moreover, the preserved Welsh county of Powys serves as yet another pivotal production location for the fantasy series. The mountain range of Brecon Beacons is a primary location in Powys where the shooting of the show takes place, particularly around Mynydd Llangynidr Quarry. In addition, the filming unit utilizes the locales of the village of Saundersfoot and the town of Tenby, both in Pembrokeshire, for recording several important scenes.

North Wales, Wales

Additional portions for ‘Willow’ are taped in North Wales, a region of Wales that encompasses the northern areas of the country. The preserved county of Gwynedd in North Wales serves as one of the primary production locations for the Disney+ series. The cast and crew members set up camp in Dinorwic Quarry, which is situated between Llanberis and Dinorwig.

