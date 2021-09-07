Creator Kourtney Kang revives the popular late 80s show ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ in Disney+ original medical dramedy series ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the leading role of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, the child prodigy doctor in a tense ward of a fictional hospital. Although the series is not a direct continuation of the previous one, it still packs many punches and challenging cases to keep the genre fans content.

Primarily, the Hawaii setting paints the series with an endearing color. However, cinematic productions often deceive their viewers by filming in one location and passing it off as another. You may wonder whether that was the case for this series as well. If this doubt has plagued you, let us delve deeper into the matter.

Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Filming Locations

‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ is filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in Hawaii. Filming for the first season commenced on February 1, 2021, and was wrapped up by June 9 of the same year, according to an Instagram post by makeup lead Karen Iboshi Preiser. Kourtney Kang, the creator of the show, is from Hawaii, and she paid homage to her indigenous roots by both setting and filming the show in her home turf. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the show is filmed!

O’ahu, Hawaii

When it comes to medical dramas, it’s standard procedure, really, but this series adds a bit of zest and excitement with its bohemian Hawaii setting. The developer is born and brought up in Hawaii, and the location quite apparently holds personal significance for her. The cast and crew filmed in several places in O’ahu, Hawaii, with the base in Honolulu.

A blessing ceremony was held at Waimānalo, in the Koʻolaupoko District in the city, near the eastern end of the island. Some filming was conducted near the beach, on Laumilo Street, Hinalea Street, and Kaulu Street.

Most scenes are filmed in the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center, a state-of-the-art university and hospital located at 701 Ilalo Street in Honolulu. The crew transformed part of the location into a fictional hospital to facilitate filming.

During the filming of the first season, the cast was also sighted near Kamilo’iki Community Park. The vast park is located at 7750 Hawaii Kai Drive, in the same city. Sequences were also captured at Kewalo Basin Park, a unique beach park located at 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard in the town. Some scenes were filmed in the coastal neighborhood of Kaneohe, in the city.

Disney distributes the show to a global audience. It is perhaps no coincidence that some sequences are filmed in Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, a luxurious four-star grand resort situated on 92-1185 Ali’inui Dr, in Kapolei, the “second city” of O’ahu.

